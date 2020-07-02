Leeds’ chances of signing winger dashed as club make announcement

Leeds United have missed out on the signing of Luke Brennan, who has signed a professional deal with Blackburn Rovers until 2022.

Leeds United and Premier League Champions Liverpool have been linked with 18-year-old Brennan, who has caught the eye for Blackburn’s youth sides this season.

The left-sided winger has scored three goals and produced seven assists for Rovers’ Under-18s this season, as well as making seven appearances in the Premier League 2 for their Under-23 side.

As a result of this, Brennan has now been rewarded, penning a first professional contract at Ewood Park which ties him down until the summer of 2022.

Brennan’s deal at Ewood Park was set to expire at the end of the month, with both Leeds and Liverpool said to have been keen on signing the young creative midfielder.

Leeds have a reputation of bringing youngsters through the ranks and into the first-team, with the likes of Jamie Shackleton, Jordan Stevens and Robbie Gotts all being included on the bench in recent fixtures.

The Whites sit top of the Championship table, six points clear of Brentford in third.

The Verdict

It’s a shame for Leeds as Brennan looks to be a real talent with big potential, and to sign him for nothing would have been a coup.

He has scored plenty of goals and created a lot of assists this term, as well as playing for a much older age group, which shows just how talented he is.

Leeds will move onto other targets of course, but I think Brennan deserves credit for sticking with Blackbu, rather than sign for Leeds or Liverpool just because they are bigger clubs.