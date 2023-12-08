Highlights Key Takeaways:

Joel Piroe signed for Leeds United this summer from Swansea City and has so far been utilised as a second-striker by Daniel Farke, including scoring from that position in his last two games, and from the penalty spot against Middlesbrough.

The 24-year-old forward penned a four-year deal in West Yorkshire to end the Whites' pursuit of a goalscorer, with it costing the club around £10 million to prise him from Swansea City, which was seen as a fantastic price, as he was in the last year of his deal in South Wales.

Piroe's role at Leeds United

Despite not playing on the last line, as the centre-forward, Piroe has notched eight goals and collected one assist in 16 appearances already for his new club. His record at Championship level is fantastic, with him scoring or assisting 49 goals in 88 Championship games prior to joining Leeds from a mid-table Swansea team.

Farke has had to show some adaptability with the profiles of player at his disposal so far this season with Leeds. Piroe has been fairly effective as a forward behind Georginio Rutter, but is less likely to drift deep into deeper areas to create a three-man midfield.

Players like Mario Vrancic and Marco Stiepermann played that role to a high level previously, but they are midfielders by trade, whereas Piroe is a goalscorer and wants to be in and around the box as much as possible.

Leeds needed a more natural finisher than either Rutter or Patrick Bamford in their team, and the 24-year-old provides that by making runs into the box from deep. Although, his out of possession work has been questioned, meaning the forward has had to man-mark a specific player more often than not, as opposed to pressing the opposition centre-backs.

His lack of intensity and speed do not aid him whatsoever, but he has performed and been involved far more frequently when able to focus on only one defensive task.

Joel Piroe's career stats - as of 08/12/23* Club Appearances Goals Assists PSV Eindhoven 14 3 0 Sparta Rotterdam 20 2 0 Swansea City 96 46 8 Leeds United* 16 8 1

Joel Piroe's best attributes

More than anything else - Piroe was signed to score goals, and Rutter may play as the furthest forward player, but his role is to be the creator to facilitate Piroe. It's worked to good effect so far, with the Dutchman the club's joint-top scorer alongside Crysencio Summerville.

Three goals in his last four games underpins what he brings to the table in terms of finishing and general ball-striking, but one particular area of his skill-set has been missing from Leeds' squad since Rodrigo's departure.

Piroe is an excellent penalty taker, and exemplified that with his strike against Middlesbrough. In spite of Seny Dieng diving to the correct side of his goal, Piroe's strike was past him before he could even get close to it.

That excellent ball-striking off either foot has aided him for both Leeds and Swansea for many of his goals but having a reliable penalty taker for a team with lots of fast, direct, quality attackers is crucial. Leeds are likely to win a fair few more this season, and Piroe will no doubt be entrusted when they arrive.

Patrick Bamford vs Joel Piroe

Patrick Bamford took Leeds' other penalty in the league this season, ballooning the ball over the bar against Stoke City with the score level at 0-0, before Stoke went on and won the game late on. It was a pivotal moment and one where Piroe needed to be on the pitch, but he had unfortunately been substituted.

Bamford's last two penalties before that came in the Premier League, where he had one saved against Newcastle United during a vital period of the season during the run-in, with Leeds already 1-0 up at Elland Road. He also had another earlier on that season against Arsenal, in a game Leeds dominated but lost 1-0. That means he has missed his last three spot kicks for the Whites.

Piroe could have been crucial in securing Leeds points had he been around during that period for Leeds. His composure and calmness, combined with a consistent firm connection is what gives Leeds fans such confidence when he steps up, as highlighted on Saturday.

The same cannot be said with Bamford, and perhaps if Piroe had been signed in the Premier League, even as more of a squad player, then Leeds might be a top-flight side now. They needed his ability over their number-nine for those high pressure moments. Had Piroe joined in the summer of 2022, or in January this year, things could have been very different for Leeds.