Highlights Ayling's loan spell at Middlesbrough has showcased his quality and versatility, proving he still has what it takes to excel in the Championship.

Leeds may face a right-back shortage next season, making Ayling a valuable asset to potentially retain and avoid strengthening a rival team like Boro.

Farke could benefit from Ayling's experience and consistency in a possible 2024/25 campaign, especially with other defensive players also out of contract.

Luke Ayling is out of contract at Leeds United this summer, but Daniel Farke may want to think twice about letting the cult hero leave.

The 32-year-old has been impressive on loan at Middlesbrough in the second half of the 2023/24 Championship season, featuring 17 times and notching five assists since departing Elland Road in January.

Ayling has earned hero status on the terraces of Elland Road since joining from Bristol City in 2016, helping the Whites to win promotion to the Premier League in 2020 and making 268 appearances in the process.

He lost his place in the Leeds team earlier this season, with Farke preferring to use Archie Gray at right-back, and the club then signing Connor Roberts on loan from Burnley in January - leaving Ayling free on loan to leave with his contract up this summer.

An emotional farewell video was delivered by Ayling to the Leeds fans upon his departure, but his time at the club may not be over just yet.

Ayling still has what it takes

Despite being dropped from Leeds' squad altogether for some games by Daniel Farke, the 32 year-old has proven his quality so far in a short, but fruitful, loan spell at the Riverside Stadium.

Michael Carrick has shown faith by sticking with him during an initial slow start, and has reaped the rewards with Ayling being one of his side's most consistent performers, despite Boro just falling short of a playoff place this season.

Ayling has also demonstrated his versatility by playing in midfield and at centre-back, as well as his favoured right-back position.

He picked up three consecutive assists against Norwich City, QPR and Birmingham City in March, as Carrick lined his side up in a 3-4-1-2 formation with Ayling on the right of a midfield four.

That win started a run of nine games unbeaten, with Ayling notching a further two assists against Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town respectively and playing 90 minutes eight times in a row.

Boro would likely be in pole position this summer if they wish to pursue his signature, but wages may be a stumbling block, with Ayling reported to be on £25,000 a week, according to Capology, a sum that is only matched at the club by veteran midfielder Jonny Howson.

Leeds may be in need

Daniel Farke's side are second in the Championship with two games left, and the battle for automatic promotion is set to go to the wire with Leicester City almost back in the promised land, and Ipswich Town, who have a game in hand on the Whites.

Lots of key transfer decisions will need to be made if they do not seal promotion this season, with Ayling's future possibly affected based on if the Whites go up or not.

As it stands, Leeds' only contracted right-backs beyond the summer are Rasmus Kristensen and Archie Gray - with Connor Roberts returning to parent club Burnley and Jamie Shackleton and Cody Drameh both unlikely to be offered an extension.

Kristensen has made 27 appearances on loan at Roma this season, so it would come as a shock if he stuck around next season if Leeds are in the Championship.

That leaves Archie Gray, who has had an outstanding breakthrough season at Elland Road this season at just 18 years of age, as Leeds' only realistic right-back heading into a possible 2024/25 campaign in the second-tier.

Luke Ayling's all time Leeds statistics Appearances 268 Goals 11 Assists 21 Yellow Cards 43 Trophies 1

This potentially leaves the door open for Leeds to give Ayling another chance to stake a claim for a spot in Daniel Farke's squad, with them unlikely to want to let him join league rivals such as Boro, or recently-linked Sheffield United.

His form this season has highlighted that he has more than enough left to give in the second-tier, and Farke will certainly need an experienced head to call on, especially with Liam Cooper and Sam Byram both also out-of-contract this summer.