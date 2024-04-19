The Championship promotion race is heating up, and this weekend promises to be a big one for the likes of Leeds United and Leicester City.

The Whites entered this season among the early favourites for promotion under the management of Daniel Farke and are in the mix again as they fight it out with Leicester, Southampton, and Ipswich Town for two automatic promotion places.

The three promoted clubs perhaps expected to be in the mix with just over two weeks to go, but the pressure is mounting during the very thick of the run-in, with four sides fighting it out for two spots in the top four and plenty showing signs of that strain.

The race for Championship promotion

There are bound to be many twists and turns at the top, with the top two places likely to change multiple times before the final games, in part due to Leicester and Southampton having games in hand.

Although the form of Leeds and Ipswich has dropped off of late, the standard being set at the top of the table by those chasing down a Leicester side who once held a 17-point lead over Leeds has been at an all-time high in this season's iteration of the second tier, particularly from Farke's men.

Enzo Maresca's side haven't just stuttered of late, but allowed their rivals to eat up ground on them, having lost six of the last ten league games at a crucial stage, and still with Southampton to play, who have closed the gap on all the top three considerably.

Championship automatic promotion race: the run-in Team/Date(s) Ipswich Town Leicester City Leeds United Southampton 20/04/2024 West Bromwich Albion (5th) - The King Power Stadium 12:30 Cardiff City (11th) - The Cardiff City Stadium 15:00 22/04/2024 Middlesbrough (9th) - The Riverside 20:00 23/04/2024 Southampton (4th) - The King Power Stadium 20:00 Leicester City (2nd) - The King Power Stadium 20:00 26/04/2024 QPR (19th) - Loftus Road 20:00 27/04/2024 Hull City (7th) - MKM Stadium 20:00 Stoke City (20th) - St. Mary's Stadium 29/04/2024 Preston North End (10th) - Deepdale 20:00 30/04/2024 Coventry City (8th) - CBS Arena 20:00 04/05/2024 Huddersfield Town (22nd) - Portman Road 12:30 Blackburn Rovers (17th) - The King Power Stadium 12:30 Southampton (4th) - Elland Road 12:30 Leeds United (3rd) - Elland Road 12:30

Leicester's problem and Leeds' advantage

Both Leicester and Leeds could yet be promoted this term, but they have been cracking under the enormous pressure, which is somewhat unsurprising when considering the stakes involved.

Leeds' home form has been their most advantageous quality all year, but the last two games saw a nervous Elland Road collect just one point from games against Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland.

Although Leicester have been a strong side at home themselves, they are the best team on the road, having picked up four more points than any of the other sides in the division, so the Foxes playing three of their four games at an equally nervous King Power is not necessarily an advantage over their rivals.

Leeds, meanwhile, may benefit from a change in surroundings, away from the noise in West Yorkshire, with away trips to Middlesbrough and QPR a different kind of challenge, to teams who are more likely to come out and play, and not sit as compact in a low block waiting for counter-attacking opportunities.

Inherently, both Leeds and Leicester are sides who thrive in transition, during moments that they can break quickly at pace, and Leeds are far more likely to be afforded those opportunities during their final three fixtures, than a Leicester side in their four.

The tension for Leicester tomorrow against West Brom could prove to be too much for them, with Carlos Corberan's nous in games like this particularly impressive in his short Championship managerial career.

Despite the Foxes having an extra fixture, Leeds can take solace in the fact that their stylistic and tactical match-ups should see fewer nerves and increased space to play in than the last two fixtures, where they suffered by looking too ponderous around the opposition's penalty area.