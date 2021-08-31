Leeds United midfielder set for temporary Deadline Day departure to EFL club

Leeds United midfielder Jordan Stevens is set to complete a late Deadline Day loan move to League Two Barrow, according to reporter Peter O’Rourke.

Stevens was sent out on loan twice by Leeds United last season with the Whites aiming to get the 21-year-old some first-team games under his belt following their promotion to the Premier League.

The midfielder initially went out on loan to Swindon Town for the campaign, but after making 13 League One appearances in which he scored one goal and provided one assist he was recalled in January by the Whites.

The 21-year-old was then sent to Bradford City where he finished the campaign with 16 appearances in the fourth tier.

Stevens was always unlikely to be able to force his way into Leeds’ first-team plans this season. It has now been revealed that the Whites are wanting him get some more game time away from the club in the Football League this term.

According to transfer reporter O’Rourke, Leeds are now set to allow the midfielder to make a temporary switch to Barrow for the campaign where he will be aiming to get more game time in the fourth tier.

The verdict

This seems like a very good potential move for Stevens and he should get a lot of chances to come into Barrow’s starting line-up and impress over the course of the campaign.

The 21-year-old struggled at times to be a regular starter for both Swindon and Bradford last term during his respective loan spells. Therefore, it was always going to be vital that the Whites found a club that can give him more minutes in League Two this season.

Barrow have had a solid enough start to the League Two campaign, but Stevens will add some extra quality to their midfield options as they aim to keep picking up points and consolidate themselves in the fourth tier of English football this term.

It will be interesting to see how Stevens develops with Barrow this season and it is important that he impresses because Leeds will need to make a decision over his long-term future at Elland Road in the next year or so.