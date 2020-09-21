Leeds United midfielder set for imminent Elland Road departure

Leeds United youngster Jordan Stevens is reportedly set to sign for League One side Swindon Town according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Swindon. Stevens in. As anticipated. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 21, 2020

Stevens is yet to make an appearance for Leeds’ first-team this season, and the club are clearly keen on finding him regular minutes in senior football at the earliest of opportunities.

Leeds won promotion into the Premier League last season, and have adjusted well to life back in the top-flight under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

But within that adjustment to the Premier League, it seems likely that a number of the club’s younger players won’t be featuring as regularly for Leeds, which is understandable given the demands of the top-flight.

Stevens made his first-team debut for Leeds in a competitive fixture against Stoke City, as he replaced Mateusz Klich in a 2-1 defeat to the Potters.

He has made six appearances in total for Leeds’ first-team, and will be eager to make a name for himself out on loan in the near future.

Swindon are currently playing their football in League One, after winning promotion from League Two last season.

If the deal is completed in the near future, then Stevens could be involved for Swindon Town’s next match against Burton Albion this weekend.

The Verdict:

This is the ideal move for all parties involved.

Stevens isn’t going to be getting anywhere near enough game time with Leeds’ senior team this season, and it’s good to see the Whites being willing to loan him out in search of first-team football.

Swindon are a club that are heading in the right direction, and the Robins will be able to offer him regular minutes, as they look to survive in League One after winning promotion last season from the fourth-tier.

If Stevens can impress out on loan this season, then we could well see him challenging for a spot in the Leeds team in future seasons.