Leeds United midfielder seals EFL move

Leeds United 20-year-old Alfie McCalmont has joined Oldham Athletic on a season-long loan.

The Northern Ireland international is a product of the Whites’ academy system and was handed his senior debut by Marcelo Bielsa last term – featuring twice in the Carabao Cup.

McCalmont, who signed a new long-term deal earlier this summer, was named amongst the subs for Leeds’ defeat in the same competition earlier this season but with the Yorkshire club a Premier League outfit now, opportunies looked hard to come by.

That’s not an issue either the player or his club will have to worry about any longer as it was announced today that the 20-year-old has joined Oldham on loan for the rest of the season.

In statement on the club website, the Whites noted: “We wish Alfie good luck during his time at Boundary Park.”

McCalmont is not the first young Leeds player to be sent out on loan this season with Jordan Stevens at Swindon Town for the season, Ryan Edmondson joining Aberdeen, Kun Temenuzhkov signing with Real Union, and Rafa Mújica making the switch to Real Oviedo.

It appears there could be more to follow as well with Robbie Gotts heavily linked to both Huddersfield Town and Hull City.

The Verdict

This looks a deal that should work well for all parties.

Having featured for the Whites first-team under Bielsa, you feel McCalmont could likely have sealed a loan move to a League One side or higher but at Oldham he should get lots of chances and could well be a key man.

He wasn’t going to get a chance with Leeds this term so a move to get some more first-team football under his belt is a smart one.