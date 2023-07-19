Out-of-contract Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has received a big money offer from Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al-Akhdoud, according to the Daily Mail.

Forshaw was released by Leeds following the expiry of his contract at Elland Road at the end of June, but was offered the chance to return to train with the club, alongside Joel Robles.

Following that announcement from the club, the Daily Mail previously claimed that the 31-year-old would still be offered a new deal, on reduced terms. This claim was also shared by Sky Sports' Tim Thornton.

The central midfielder joined Leeds from Middlesbrough in January 2018 for a reported fee of around £4.5 million.

Meaning Forshaw has spent five-and-a-half seasons at Elland Road but has had an injury-ravaged time with the club. The 31-year-old midfielder has racked up just 91 appearances for Leeds in that time.

Forshaw has never scored for Leeds, but picked up three assists, and was part of the side that gained promotion under Marcelo Bielsa during the 2019/2020 season.

He played 13 times in all competitions last season as Leeds were relegated to the Championship and has yet to sign a contract with the club.

What's the latest interest in Leeds United's Adam Forshaw?

Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al-Akhdoud are said to have offered him a bumper deal, with the midfielder still assessing his options, according to the Daily Mail.

The report also states that the 31-year-old has been training with Leeds to maintain his fitness, whilst the Whites have tabled a new offer to Forshaw in the meantime.

Forshaw's priority is said to have been keen "to agree new terms with Leeds where he has spent the last five years."

The Mail believe the central midfielder "could be turned" by the prospect of lucrative offer of a tax-free move to Saudi Arabia at such a crucial stage of his career, where he could maximise his earnings in his 30s.

Should Leeds keep Forshaw?

Leeds should be minded to keep Forshaw, given his experience, know-how, and leadership qualities; all of which could be vital in bouncing back up to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

Under Daniel Farke, the Whites are expected to play a possession-based brand of football, and Forshaw is a player capable of getting his foot on the ball and progressing it from deeper areas.

His injury record means that he should not be relied upon to start regularly in the first-team, but as a squad player, he has a lot to offer to Leeds.

Not least in mentoring the younger midfielders at the club, such as Lewis Bate and Darko Gyabi. It would also ease the pressure on the young options in central midfield, who need minutes in order to develop, but should not be called upon too often.

The pressure in a promotion push could be too much for them to be regulars at this stage, but that wouldn't be an issue for Forshaw, if he can maintain decent levels of fitness.