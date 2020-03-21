Leeds United midfielder issues insight into current training regime amid EFL break

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has shared what it is like for a footballer working from home.

Footballers across the English Football League have been forced to stop after recent events put a postponement on fixtures until April 30th at the earliest.

Having been told that no games should take place, Leeds along with a number of clubs took the decision to send players and staff home, whilst uncertainty grows.

United’s players are now training from home with many players making use of their own gym equipment and exercise bikes.

Klich is one of those and after impressing this season in the Championship, the Polish midfielder is working hard to maintain his fitness and health.

Speaking to Polish newspaper Sportowy, Klich said: “We are going to limit going out and we are following the recommendations.

“Every morning we weigh ourselves, we send the results to the club, and wait.

“I go out for a run from home as it would be difficult to do it within four walls. We were given bars to monitor what we were doing from the club.

“They also brought us stationary bicycles and TRX (exercise bands). At the club, they don’t impose on us when we must train since we have a whole day to do it.

“I’m exercising in the morning, which is what I can do. I run and use an improvised home gym. I can’t think of anything else.”

Klich has made just under 100 appearances for Leeds since joining the club in 2017, and the midfielder has played a massive part in his side’s rise to the top of the Championship, netting five goals this term in his 37 league games.

The 29-year-old has been a huge part of Leeds’ four seasons in the Championship since joining them, and he will be hoping his side can maintain their current league standing and achieve promotion to the Premier League.

The Verdict:

It must be hard to go from football everyday to being inside four walls, but it is what everyone is having to do.

What will be interesting to see is how teams will perform when football does return, will those form teams still be in form, or will that have changed?

Players’ form will also be interesting to cast an eye over, given that they are not accustomed to a break of this length in the football season.