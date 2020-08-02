Leeds United midfielder facing major decision over international future

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is facing a key decision over his potential future in international football, with the highly talented 24-year-old having received an offer from Jamaica to represent them, according to the Sun.

Phillips has emerged as one of the finest holding midfielders in English football let alone in the Championship during the last two campaigns under Marcelo Bielsa’s guidance, and the 24-year-old will now have the chance to show his ability in the Premier League next term after the Whites claimed the Championship title.

The midfielder’s performances over the last two seasons are thought to have caught the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate who will have the chance to monitor Phillips’ performances in the top-flight next term ahead of potentially calling up the 24-year-old to the England squad.

However, Jamaica have now become the first international team to make contact with Phillips with regards the chance to play international football, with the midfielder qualifying to represent them through his farther – and the midfielder must now decide whether he wants to take up that offer or wait to represent England.

This will be a very big decision for Phillips to make with regards to the rest of his career, with the midfielder clearly having the potential to make an impact with England in the near future if he continues to develop at his current rate in the Premier League next term.

England are lacking a high quality holding midfield player with the sort of ability on the ball and ability to read the game that Phillips possesses, so it would be highly likely that he would be able to make an impact in the England team over the next year or so.

Having said that if England do nit make contact soon then Phillips may feel his best chance of playing international football could be with Jamaica, and he could instead look to help them try and make some history by reaching the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals.