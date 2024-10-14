Carlton Palmer believes that it makes sense for Leeds United to pull the plug on their pursuit of Chekou Kouyaté.

According to Football Insider, the Whites have ended their interest in the 34-year-old free agent.

Kouyaté spent two years at Nottingham Forest before departing at the end of his contract following the conclusion of the previous campaign.

Injuries to Ilia Gruev and Ethan Ampadu have left Daniel Farke’s side short in midfield, with Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanka being their only remaining options, along with youngster Charlie Crew.

This led to reports that Leeds were weighing up a move for Kouyaté, but that is now unlikely to come to fruition following the Whites’ latest decision.

Cheikhou Kouyaté - Nottingham Forest league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 21 (10) 1 (0) 2023-24 12 (2) 0

Carlton Palmer gives Kouyaté transfer verdict

Palmer has claimed that Leeds have made the right decision by not pursuing a move to sign Kouyaté as a free agent.

He believes there are other options available to Farke that he should employ, between potentially recalling loan players back to the squad, or even utilising the promising underage stars in the academy system.

“News coming out of Elland Road is that Leeds United and Daniel Farke have pulled the plug on any potential deal to sign former Nottingham Forest midfield player Cheikhou Kouyaté,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Listen, this is what I’ve said at the time.

“He’s 34-years-of-age, he’s very, very experienced, we know that.

“But he’s been a free transfer [since July], I wouldn’t have been jumping through hoops to sign the player.

“Why has he been released from the summer till now, 10 games into the season, why hasn’t somebody snapped him up? Obviously, Leeds United have a problem, injuries to two midfielders Ampadu and Gruev.

“[Those injuries] are forcing Leeds to look at other options because we’re in mid-October at the moment, and there’s a long way to the January transfer market.

“I know you’ve got to look at the free transfer market, but I think it would’ve been a hell of a gamble.

“He has a lot of experience, we know that, but the problem is will he come on a free transfer until the end of the season, or is he looking for a longer contract? Currently, Leeds’ other options, Ampadu and Gruev are going to be out until January, but they have other players out on loan, they have a very good U21 side, so I think they’re going to look at other options.

“They can recall some of their players out there.

“It’s not a major blow to them.

“Obviously, it’s the international break, and Daniel Farke is looking at all the options that he has, but you’ve got to be very, very careful.

“The dynamics at the football club, and Farke is very big on the dynamics in the football club, short-term recruitment on a two or three month contract, you’ve got to be very, very careful.

“I know they’re in the position that they’re in, but I think it’s the right decision not to take Kouyaté on a short-term deal.

“Of course, Daniel will be looking for replacements, even when the transfer window shut, because of the players that he lost, he was always looking to bring players into the club.

“The plan is to get back to the Premier League, and if you’re going to sign players on more than a short-term contract, you’re going to want to be sure that they can contribute in the Premier League.”

Ampadu and Gruev’s injury issues

Ampadu and Gruev have been key men in Farke’s first team squad this season, starting each game in the league prior to their respective injuries.

But it has been reported by The Athletic that Ampadu will be out until January, with Gruev expected to potentially be out for even longer.

This has come as a huge blow to the team, with their sights set on automatic promotion back to the Premier League this season.

Next up for Leeds is a clash against rivals Sheffield United on 18 October in an 8pm kick-off.

Kouyaté signing would’ve been a risk for Leeds

Palmer raises a concern over Kouyaté’s inability to find a club between the summer and now, which is an entirely valid issue that could’ve put Leeds off signing him.

It could’ve taken him multiple weeks to get up to full match fitness given his lack of game time over the last several months, so it may not have been worth the time and effort to bring him in.

Ampadu and Gruev’s injuries are a massive blow, and Leeds will have to make do with what they have until at least January.

But they have alternatives to signing a free agent, with the likes of Darko Gyabi out on loan that they can recall, as well as Crew to come in from the academy system.