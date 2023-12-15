Highlights Conor Bradley is attracting transfer interest from Championship sides Leeds United, West Brom, and Middlesbrough.

Leeds United is currently in third place in the Championship table.

Liverpool will need to prioritize game time for Bradley in order for him to develop and potentially break into Jurgen Klopp's first team.

A number of Championship sides are set to compete with Burnley for the signing of Conor Bradley this January.

According to Teamtalk, the Liverpool defender is set to be the subject of intense transfer speculation going into the winter market.

Bradley has yet to feature in the Premier League for the Reds, but he has made two Europa League appearances for the club.

This includes playing a full 90 minutes in Thursday night’s clash with Belgian outfit Union Saint-Gilliose, which Liverpool lost 2-1.

Now that the Europa League group stages are over, it is unlikely Bradley will be given many first team opportunities in Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, leading to speculation over his future.

Leeds United interest in Liverpool’s Conor Bradley

It has been claimed that Leeds United, West Brom and Middlesbrough are all interested in the defender.

The right-back could be an option for the three clubs as they all chase a top six finish in the Championship this campaign.

Leeds already have Luke Ayling and Djed Spence to choose from at right-back, but Ayling’s future at the club is in doubt with his contract set to expire next summer.

Meanwhile, Boro and Albion both could use some extra defensive cover in the second half of the campaign.

Michael Carrick’s side is without a number of key players at the back, and some reinforcements will likely be sought in January in order to provide extra cover.

Carlos Corberan is likely to have limited funds in the winter market due to financial difficulties at the Hawthorns.

This may see the club target loans and free agents instead of permanent deals, which naturally leads them to Bradley.

It remains to be seen who will win the race to his signature, with the Clarets also keeping tabs on the 20-year-old.

Leeds United league position

Leeds are currently third in the Championship table as we approach the halfway stage of the season.

The gap to second place Ipswich Town is 10 points, with the top two starting to really run away with the automatic promotion places.

West Brom are six points further back in fifth place, with the Baggies just two points clear of the chasing pack outside of the play-off spots.

Middlesbrough are part of that chasing pack, with Carrick’s team 13th, six adrift of sixth ahead of this weekend’s latest round of fixtures.

Big decision ahead for Liverpool

Liverpool will need to prioritise game time for Bradley at this stage of his development, especially if they see him as someone that can break into Klopp’s first team plans.

A move to Burnley may be a Premier League side, but it may also lead to less game time, so the Championship trio could have an advantage in the race for his signature.

Leeds likely have enough options to get to the summer without needing Bradley, whereas West Brom and Boro could use some strengthening.

A loan move is a promising direction for a player that needs senior level experience to really develop his game.