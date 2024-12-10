Daniel James marked his 100th Leeds United appearance with a crucial strike in a 3-1 victory against Middlesbrough at Elland Road.

Leeds made it eight home wins on the spin, with James' thunderous right-footed finish on 74 minutes helping to send the Whites top for 24 hours at least.

Willy Gnonto had given Daniel Farke's side a first-half lead, before a Max Wober own goal hauled Boro level after half-time during a sustained period of pressure from Michael Carrick's Teessiders.

Brenden Aaronson made sure of the points in stoppage time, converting after a slick break.

Leeds United 3-1 Middlesbrough

Gnonto, James and Aaronson on scoresheet for Whites

As is so often the case at Elland Road, Leeds started fast, pinning Middlesbrough back and putting pressure on goalkeeper, Seny Dieng.

It took 14 minutes before the game's opening goal, as Sam Byram slipped Dan James into space on the right, with the winger's cross causing havoc for Boro. Dieng and Anfernee Dijksteel couldn't clear and Willy Gnonto bundled Leeds into the lead.

Riley McGree saw penalty appeals turned away after a coming together with Joe Rodon, whilst Mateo Joseph was close to converting another James cross.

Finn Azaz lashed over and Byram blocked a McGree effort, whilst Leeds worked hard to close down Ben Doak on a number of occasions, including a superb piece of tracking from James.

Dieng, meanwhile, made some sort of amends beating away a Gnonto shot on the stroke of half-time.

McGree tested Illan Meslier with a near post effort early in the second-half, forcing a corner that brought Boro's equaliser. Dan Barlaser's corner was a stretch for Max Wober, who headed into his own goal.

Clear chances weren't forthcoming after the goal, yet Boro's intensity in the final third caused Leeds a number of issues. After robbing Ao Tanaka of possession, a break eventually led to Hayden Hackney feeding Doak, who was expertly smothered by Meslier with the goal at his mercy.

Leeds turned the tide again, though, with James driving them forwards from the right. Dieng denied him once, but moments later substitute Joel Piroe gave him another big chance after a crunching Sam Byram turnover, which was thunderously converted into the top corner by the Welsh winger.

The points were then secured during seven minutes of injury time, as Piroe, James and the unselfish Tanaka combined to give Aaronson a simple tap-in into Dieng's unguarded goal.

FLW's Key Stat: No player had more shots than Dan James (5; 2 on target) - FotMob

Leeds United v Middlesbrough attendance

36,422

Player ratings

Leeds United

Illan Meslier - 7 Sam Byram - 7 (Ethan Ampadu - n/a) Joe Rodon - 7 Pascal Struijk - 6 Max Wober - 6 Ao Tanaka - 7 Joe Rothwell - 8 (Josuha Guilavogui - n/a) Dan James - 9 (Isaac Schmidt - n/a) Brenden Aaronson - 7 Willy Gnonto - 7 (Joel Piroe - 7) Mateo Joseph - 6 (Manor Solomon - 6) Subs (not used) Karl Darlow Patrick Bamford Largie Ramazani Charlie Crew

Middlesbrough

Seny Dieng - 5 Anfernee Dijksteel - 5 George Edmundson - 6 Matt Clarke - 5 Neto Borges - 4 Dan Barlaser - 6 Hayden Hackney - 7 Ben Doak - 6 Finn Azaz - 6 (Tommy Conway - 5) Riley McGree - 7 (Delano Burgzorg - 5) Emmanuel Latte Lath - 6 Subs (not used) Sol Brynn Isaiah Jones Luke Ayling Alex Gilbert Jonny Howson Micah Hamilton George McCormick

Championship table

Leeds leapfrog Sheffield United; Boro slip to sixth

Championship table (as it stands 10/12/24) Pos Team P GD Pts 1st Leeds United 20 22 41 6th Middlesbrough 20 9 31

Michael Carrick reaction

Middlesbrough boss "disappointed" with result

"I'm disappointed with the result. The game was right in the balance in the second-half. In some ways that's where we wanted it," Carrick told his press conference.

"We had a really good spell in the second-half and looked, and felt, like we could go on and win the game. We did a lot of good things coming back into the game.

"Bitterly disappointed to lose it in the end."

Daniel Farke reaction

Leeds manager hails James on "special day"

"He's a key player for us. So important. Since I've been manager he's always chipped in with end product. I know that was a criticism of him in his former years," Farke said of James in his press conference.

"He's open to developing and improving, and he always puts a shift in. He's important for our pressing, for our counterattack, sometimes he drives the game forwards.

He chips in with crucial goals in decisive moments. 5-0 and 6-0 are nice, but not that important. He quite often chips in with the first goal or (for) 2-1 with decisive goals. What he's done for us as a club is excellent, and he's a top-class human being.

"On such a special day for him (his 100th Leeds appearance), he delivered such a good performance."