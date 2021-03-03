Leeds United, Middlesbrough and West Ham handed potential transfer boost after EFL manager comments

Several Premier League club including Leeds United and West Ham have been handed a boost in their pursuit of MK Dons defender Matthew Sorinola as manager Russell Martin has admitted the youngster is yet to sign a new deal at Stadium MK.

The Whites and the Hammers, as well as Newcastle United, West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace, have all been linked with a move for Sorinola who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Championship sides Brentford, Bournemouth and Middlesbrough are also understood to be keeping tabs on the left-back who has played 29 times this season for League One side.

MK Dons boss Martin has expressed his frustration with the situation as a contract has been offered to the defender but it has remained unsigned for some time.

“The situation with him hasn’t changed,” the Dons manager told MKCitizen. “He got offered a contract a long time ago, one which we consider fair and fits in with the structure of our club and for a young player but he hasn’t signed it. There has been no real discussion from his end.

“He has a decision to make at some point, but I cannot let it rumble on to the end of the season – that’s not ideal for anyone.”

Sorinola was on the books at Fulham as a teenager but joined the Milton Keynes side aged 16 and progressed through the club’s academy to make his debut in an EFL Trophy tie against his former team in October 2019.

The verdict

It looks as though the situation is affecting both player and club as Sorinola has not started a game since the middle of January; making just seven substitute appearances since that 3-0 defeat to Peterborough United.

Leeds have been scouring the country for the best talent and in recent times the Yorkshire side has pushed their academy to category one status as well as signing top prospects such as Sam Greenwood and Joe Gelhardt. The chance to play with such players and a pathway into the first-team under Marcelo Bielsa would be a huge pull.

West Ham will fancy their chances though with the London-born defender and a return to the capital for the youngster may favour the Hammers as well as Crystal Palace.

It feels as though MK Dons are resigned to letting Sorinola leave but losing him to a tribunal fee will be a tough pill to swallow.