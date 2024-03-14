Highlights Luke Ayling impresses at Middlesbrough with three assists in their recent winning streak, boosting his chances of a permanent deal.

Ayling's experience and leadership qualities shine through as he aids Boro's late push for the play-offs in the Championship.

Carrick praises Ayling's professional attitude and the impact of his contagious personality on the team, hinting at a potential new deal in the summer.

Luke Ayling joined Middlesbrough on loan in the January transfer window, with the Leeds United player entering the final months of his contract at Elland Road.

With just eight league starts in Yorkshire in the first half of the season, the defender had found himself on the fringes of Daniel Farke’s plans and is set for a move away from United after more than seven years at the club.

The former Bristol City man has slotted in at Boro, having started eleven matches since his switch two months ago, as he looks to impress the powers that be at The Riverside in the hope of a permanent deal in the summer.

Luke Ayling Middlesbrough latest

Teessiders bods Michael Carrick has been impressed by his new recruit, with Ayling featuring prominently in the their current run of three successive wins; registering an assist in all three victories over Norwich City, Queens Park Rangers and Birmingham City.

Those performances will have done his chances of earning another deal at Championship level the world of good, and his boss at The Riverside has commented on his professional attitude despite his uncertain future.

"You're always playing for something and as it stands at the moment that's obviously what's next," Carrick told The Northern Echo.

"Looking at him, that's not at the forefront of his mind at all. He's all in, he's desperate to do well and win games for us.

"We'll see, that will play out how it's going to play out over the next few months."

As a player who has won the division before, Ayling could prove to be an excellent pickup by any Championship side ahead of the next campaign, with his leadership qualities and bags of experience in the top two levels of the game shining through.

With over 200 appearances in the second tier and just shy of three figures in the Premier League, the 32-year-old knows exactly what it takes to succeed at the highest level of the game.

Luke Ayling Middlesbrough stats Games 11 Wins 5 Assists 3 Goals conceded 13 As of March 14th, Source: Soccerbase

After a slow start on Teesside, he is starting to show his quality in the North East as his current side look to mount a late surge for the play-offs.

Boro currently sit five points off the sixth-placed Norwich City as it stands, and will be looking to close that gap even more when they face an out of sorts Blackburn Rovers side this weekend.

Carrick will be looking to utilise Ayling’s nouse and knowhow at the back once more against John Eustace’s side, with his contagious attitude bringing out the best in his teammates.

The Boro boss continued: “I think [he] has shown his experience really. He's been in this situation, he's seen it, he knows what it takes.

"His personality and character rubs off on others and as a team in the last couple of games the boys with the experience have shown it and used it.

“That's vital at this stage when you're going through something like this and the stages you got through at the end of the season.

"Experience can be a beautiful thing if you use it in the right way. Luke is definitely doing that at the moment."

Ayling aiding Boro's play-off push

With an uncertain summer ahead for Ayling, his performances have gone from strength to strength, proving how much of an asset he could be for any side competing in the second tier, and you can tell from his comments when signing in January how eager he was to get back out on the pitch.

He said: “When you aren’t playing as much as you’d like, you realise how much you miss going out there on a Saturday and having that feeling of playing games, I just can’t wait to help in any way, shape or form that I can.

"I played in the Championship for many years. I had some good times and I was lucky enough to get promoted a few years ago. That’s something that I hope I can bring to the dressing room - that experience that can hopefully help the younger lads.”

He has certainly lead by example so far and set the standard as Boro rediscover their good form, and looks well set to be offered a new deal in the second tier in the summer, wherever that may be.