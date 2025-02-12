Archie Gray is one of the top prospects in English football and is looking to walk in the path of his grandfather and uncle, both of whom are Leeds United legends.

Now at Tottenham Hotspur, his chances to impress the Elland Road faithful will have to wait till later in his career, but his academy years and subsequent first-team stint have already hinted at just what a brilliant player he could become.

Flourishing under Daniel Farke last season, it wasn't the German who first spotted him with former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, revering the young prospect during his time at the club.

Whites supporters will be grateful to the Argentine for paving the way for the versatile 18-year-old, who not only shone in 2023-24 but also secured Leeds a handsome transfer fee.

Archie Gray was handpicked by Marcelo Bielsa

Holding a name so idolised by Leeds fans, the club was always likely to prioritise his development, but for Bielsa to select him for first-team training at just 15 years old speaks volumes.

An icon not only at Elland Road but in the management world, Bielsa was clearly taken aback by Gray's ability and wanted to provide him with a chance to develop alongside the likes of Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips.

Speaking to The Guardian about this monumental opportunity, Gray said: "Bielsa wanted me to train probably every day.

"Some weeks I’d be in school two days a week, other times it would be three days. The club and school had to come to an agreement but I passed my exams, so it worked out well."

The young star clearly did enough to impress the reserved Argentine and was rewarded with a place on the bench against Arsenal in December 2021.

"One day I’m in the stands and watching the games on TV as a fan and then I’m on the bench in a Premier League game against Arsenal," he said.

"These guys were my heroes and I’m training with them – it was unreal. You watch everyone in training and learn so much."

Unfortunately, Bielsa departed towards the end of that season, and the following year proved challenging for Gray, as injury sidelined him while the Whites endured a difficult campaign that ultimately ended in relegation from the Premier League.

Archie Gray earns Daniel Farke's trust

Dropping into the second tier in 2023-24, it was perceived that Leeds might afford Gray more opportunities and new head coach Daniel Farke did exactly that.

Proving himself in pre-season, he was quickly thrust straight into first-team action and made his debut on the opening day of the campaign in a 2-2 draw with Cardiff City.

Despite the team's slow start to the season, Gray quickly proved he was ready for the step-up, with his versatility becoming a huge asset for Farke. Featuring predominantly at right-back, the youngster also impressed in midfield and at centre-back - a role in which he is now increasingly deployed under Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham Hotspur.

In total, he made 52 appearances in all competitions, and if any player deserved promotion, it was the 18-year-old, whose performances were akin to a player ten years his senior.

Archie Gray's 2023-24 Appearances 52 Minutes 4,268 G+A 2 Source: Transfermarkt

Unfortunately, their Championship play-off final defeat to Southampton was a sour one as the Whites barely landed a blow as they fell to a first-half Adam Armstrong strike.

This turned out to be Gray's final appearance and in the summer he was sold to Spurs for a fee of £30 million. His time at the North London club has been challenging so far, with the young star frequently pressed into service at centre-back due to injuries to Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

Nevertheless, he has impressed with his adaptability, and it is already apparent that he will be a big part of Spurs' future.

For Leeds supporters, the hope remains that one day he will return to Elland Road to continue his journey, following in the legendary footsteps of Eddie and Frank Gray.