Leeds United are closing in on the signing of Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka, who is set to fly to England for his medical ahead of a £3.4 million move.

That's according to Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas, who states he is flying into the north of England for a medical after a fee of around £3.4 million (€4 million) has been agreed in total.

Leeds have been looking for a midfielder to bolster their ranks this summer following the departures of Archie Gray and Glen Kamara, with Daniel Farke seemingly getting his man in the Japanese international.

Tanaka was said to be gaining interest from the Elland Road outfit last summer, with Leeds apparently tabling a bid that was swiftly rejected.

However, earlier this summer, reports in Japan from sports outlet Hochi claimed that the 25-year-old has several admirers from clubs across Europe ahead of the next campaign, with Farke’s side said to be one of the interested parties.

After no news regarding a deal materialising for weeks, things have then developed rapidly in recent days. German outlet BILD reported that Tanaka missed training yesterday amid "concrete interest" from another team, which was believed to be Leeds.

Ao Tanaka's career stats - as per Transfermarkt (29/08/24) Team Appearances Goals Assists Kawasaki Frontale 94 10 9 Fortuna Düsseldorf 95 10 8 Japan 27 8 1

Tanaka signed a three-year deal with Düsseldorf upon his arrival, meaning he is now entering the final 12 months of his current contract; a fact that was always likely to entice offers and the Whites have made another summer move for the midfielder.

Having been tracking Tanaka for over 12 months, Farke’s side have stepped up their interest. Graham Smyth of The Yorkshire Evening Post had previously revealed that both Leeds and Farke are aligned and keen on the Japanese international ahead of Friday's deadline.

Some reports even stated that the 37-cap Japan international had a release clause in his contract of just £2.65 million, whilst BILD claimed that a €4 million (£3.4 million) asking price had been set.

Tanaka now looks set to become signing number seven of the summer for Leeds ahead of Friday's transfer deadline, as Lyall Thomas has revealed the negotiations have advanced and a fee has been agreed for £3.4 million.

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany has also revealed further details, with the 25-year-old set to sign a contract until 2028 ahead of a switch to West Yorkshire.

The Japanese international would give the West Yorkshire outfit another dimension if he were to join, with his goalscoring ability and tendency to command a game from the engine room something lacking in Leeds’ squad of late.

Tanaka registered 12 goal contributions for Düsseldorf in 36 appearances in all competitions from midfield, highlighting his contribution towards his team’s attacking output.

His intensity and technical quality should both shine through in the second tier this season, and he could be an incredibly cost-effective player and bargain at that price in adding something different to the double-pivot.

Leeds may need another couple of signings before the deadline, but adding Tanaka is an exciting addition for Leeds fans, with Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev, Joe Rothwell, and Tanaka giving them a strong pool of options and different profiles at the base of midfield.