Leeds United may have to pay £18m to beat Spurs in race for striker

Leeds United are battling Tottenham Hotspur to sign FC Metz striker Habib Diallo, though it may take up to €20 million (£18m) to sign the 25-year-old, according to a report from L’Equipe.

The Whites are preparing for life in the top flight after securing promotion last term and will surely be looking to add some more firepower in the final third.

Patrick Bamford is currently the only striker in the Leeds squad but it appears they’re eyeing up signing some reinforcements.

According to a report from L’Equipe (via SportWitness), the Whites are interested in Diallo but face competition from Premier League rivals Spurs.

The report claims that the striker would be allowed to leave the club if Metz are given a “satisfying offer”, thought to be between €15 million (£13.5m) and €20 million (£18m).

It is understood that the Senegal international will leave the French club before the transfer window slams shut on the 5th of October.

Diallo joined Metz as a youth player in 2013 but it is his performances over the past two seasons that appear to have turned heads.

The striker fired in 26 goals and added seven assists in 2018/19 as he helped his side secure promotion to the French top tier and then grabbed 12 goals and three assists in 26 Ligue 1 appearances last term.

Are these 10 facts about Leeds United actually true?

1 of 10 Leeds were founded in 1920 - true or false? True False

The Verdict

Leeds desperately need to add some cover and competition for Bamford this summer and signing Diallo would do just that.

His performances over the past two seasons have been hugely impressive and he certainly knows how to find the back of the net.

As we have seen over the past few years, there is more to playing as a number nine for Bielsa than just scoring goals but you’d have to trust in the Argentine coach’s judgment here.

If he believes he will fit his system, then you feel he’s likely right.