Leeds United may have to make Coventry City concession following yesterday’s valuation claim: Opinion

Coventry City may demand between £10m and £12m for star striker Viktor Gyokeres in the summer, according to Football Insider.

This report also goes on to reiterate that Leeds United have a strong interest in the Sweden international – and the Whites could potentially be in a strong position to get a deal over the line if they stay in the Premier League beyond this campaign.

With the Whites still having a chance of competing in the top flight next term, the Sky Blues need to be on high alert, especially with the striker’s contract at the Coventry Building Society Arena coming to an end during the summer of 2024.

This will limit the amount of money they will be able to generate for him and with this in mind, that could make the 24-year-old affordable for the West Yorkshire side regardless of which division they are in next season.

Coventry owner Doug King won’t want to lose him for free considering he will probably want to spend a bit during the summer to put his stamp on the club, so a sale looks likely unless the local businessman can convince the striker to put pen to paper on a new contract.

These are factors that should work in Leeds’ favour going into the summer – but you feel Coventry could potentially hold more power at the negotiating table if Gyokeres enjoys a strong final few months of the 2022/23 campaign.

He’s likely to attract interest from several sides regardless because he has shown consistently this season and last term that he’s one of the best (if not the best) strikers in the Championship.

But if he can continue to impress, that will only increase the number of sides that enter the race for him, potentially allowing the Sky Blues to create a bidding war.

That will only help to push his price up – and you feel this likely interest from several sides will allow them to insert a sell-on clause too.

This will allow Coventry to generate some income if Gyokeres’ next club sell him on, with some interested clubs potentially willing to make this sell-on clause concession if they can lure him away from the CBS Arena for around £12m.

The 24-year-old could probably have generated around £20m if he had longer on his contract, so Leeds should be looking to jump at the opportunity to sign him if he’s available for £10m-£12m.

Even if a sell-on clause is included, it’s worth the Whites doing this deal because he already has a decent amount of experience in English football, has played plenty of football in recent seasons, will only improve considering his age and can still generate them a decent amount of money in the future regardless of clauses.

With this, a deal could be negotiated this summer that suits all parties.