Highlights Sam Greenwood is performing well for Middlesbrough, with four goals in his last six games.

Middlesbrough can sign Greenwood for a low fee of £1.5 million at the end of the season, making it a potential bargain.

While Leeds United may have let Greenwood go on loan, they have other talented players to fill his role in their squad.

Despite a whole host of departures from their first-team squad over the course of the summer, there was always the expectation that some of Leeds United's promising players were likely going to get left by the wayside.

Several big earners and big-money signings from last year were allowed to depart, mainly due to relegation release clauses, but new head coach Daniel Farke was allowed to strengthen his squad - mainly with players at the peak of their powers.

Perhaps the area that needed the least amount of work was in the final third as United were able to keep Wilfried Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, Dan James and Georginio Rutter among others, but they still added Joel Piroe to their ranks to even further strengthen that part of the pitch.

A knock-on effect of that was pushing Sam Greenwood further down the pecking order - a player who featured 23 times in all competitions for the Whites last season, scoring just the once.

Greenwood was mostly utilised as an attacking midfielder last season at Leeds, so when Piroe was signed and immediately deployed in behind Georginio Rutter, it felt as though the 21-year-old was set to get limited minutes, just like his fellow young team-mate Joe Gelhardt.

Whilst the latter stayed at Elland Road though, Greenwood was allowed to move out on loan, with Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick swooping after the Teessiders had a slow start to the campaign.

How is Sam Greenwood performing for Middlesbrough?

And after not starting in his first four appearances under Carrick, Greenwood finally bagged his first league outing from the start against Cardiff City in early October, and he has retained his spot in the 11 since - mainly on the left hand side of a 4-2-3-1.

And with four goals in his previous six games, Greenwood is certainly warming up on Teesside, and he let everybody know what he was about with a stunning free-kick winner against Leicester City this past weekend.

Sam Greenwood's Middlesbrough Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 11 Goals 4 Assists 0 Shots Per Game 1.7 Key Passes Per Game 0.4 Dribbles Per Game 0.6 Fouled Per Game 1.6 Pass Success % 73.9 (Stats Correct As Of November 10, 2023)

Greenwood of course could do with adding some assists to his game, as well as perhaps completing more dribbles, but as long as he is scoring goals on a regular basis, Boro fans are likely to be pretty happy.

Did Leeds United make an error though - not by loaning Greenwood out in the first place but including a very low optional future fee in the agreement?

How much can Middlesbrough sign Sam Greenwood from Leeds United for?

The Athletic revealed in early October that Middlesbrough can activate a clause to sign Greenwood for the lowly sum of £1.5 million at the end of the season, which for a 21-year-old with the qualities he has on the ball seems very low.

Greenwood is currently proving that he is a deadly goalscorer when he gets the time and space, and there's still clearly quite a lot of potential for him to develop and get back into the Premier League, where he could play regularly.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

With Leeds letting Boro agree that kind of fee though, it suggests that Greenwood has no future at Elland Road, which is very surprising as he got plenty of chances last season.

It did make sense to let Greenwood go out on loan for the season to enhance his development, so he could come back to West Yorkshire a better player for whatever league Leeds are in next season and they could re-assess his situation.

Middlesbrough though could have a potential bargain on their hands and a player that in time, could be worth eight figures.

Leeds though need not worry - the fee they have agreed is perhaps a bit on the low side, but in Piroe they have a player occupying Greenwood's role that is in fine form, with Gelhardt and Ian Poveda also capable of playing there as well.

Certainly, United have plenty of attacking talents out wide and in the number nine slot too to cope with Greenwood's for now temporary departure - they will just have to hope that if Boro and themselves are in the same division next season and his move to the Riverside is made permanent, then he doesn't comeback to haunt his former club.