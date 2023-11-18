Highlights Leeds United may regret selling young players Niall Huggins and Leif Davis, who are now performing well in the Championship.

Huggins has been a vital part of Sunderland's squad, starting 11 matches and scoring his first professional goal.

Davis has been on another level, with seven assists in 15 Championship appearances and is considered the clear star left-back in the division.

After gutting their squad of the expensive and disappointing signings of the last few years over the summer, Leeds United now have a young and hungry group for the most part, that is clearly capable of getting back to the Premier League.

There are, however, some players that have passed through the West Yorkshire club that are performing very well at United's level.

And not only that, those individuals are younger players that Leeds could have continued to develop instead of cashing in on - decisions that they may now regret.

When did Leeds sell Niall Huggins and Leif Davis?

Niall Huggins was the first to depart Elland Road back in 2021, when Sunderland - then a League One club - swooped for his services.

The Wales youth international had been at Leeds since 2009, but he only ever featured once for the club senior level, which was a substitute appearance in a Premier League defeat against Arsenal in 2021, just a few months before his departure.

Huggins played mostly under-21's football in his final year with United, appearing 17 times in the Premier League 2 competition and scoring two goals, and he showed his versatility by playing at both left and right-back.

Leif Davis, meanwhile, left a year after Huggins, but he had more first-team exposure - both at Leeds and elsewhere.

The left-back made his debut just six months after arriving from Morecambe in the summer of 2018, but he only appeared 14 times in two-and-a-half seasons - partly due to his young age and the likes of Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski taking up spots in the team.

A loan stint at AFC Bournemouth in 2021-22 saw Davis play just 15 times for the Cherries, but Leeds decided to cash in during the summer of 2022 when ambitious League One outfit Ipswich Town came in with a bid in excess of £1 million, and it was duly accepted by the Elland Road hierarchy.

How have Leif Davis and Niall Huggins got on since leaving Leeds United?

One player has had more success than the other since their Leeds exit, but both are showing signs of real promise in the Championship in the 2023-24 season.

Huggins had an injury-hit first two seasons at the Stadium of Light, appearing just the four times in 2021-22 and he played the same amount of times last season.

Since getting back to full fitness though since the end of last season, Huggins has been a vital part of Tony Mowbray's squad on Wearside, and he's started 11 matches for the Black Cats, scoring his first professional goal against Watford earlier on in the campaign.

If Huggins has been impressive though, then Davis has been on another level.

He scored three goals and notched 14 assists in League One in the Tractor Boys' promotion, but he is taking his talents to new heights in the current campaign with seven assists in just 15 Championship appearances - he is the clear star left-back in the division.

Niall Huggins & Leif Davis' Championship Stats 2023-24 Niall Huggins - Sunderland Leif Davis - Ipswich Town Appearances 13 15 Goals 1 0 xG 0.48 0.7 Assists 1 7 xA 0.54 3.01 Shots Per Game 1.4 0.7 Dribbles Per Game 1.2 0.3 Key Passes Per Game 0.4 3.5 Big Chances Created 1 5 Stats Correct As Of November 17, 2023

There's also an argument to be had that both players could now slot into Leeds' talented starting 11 - Djed Spence has been out injured for most of his loan stint so far and, whilst Archie Gray is filling in at right-back, he's not a natural like Huggins.

Davis would walk into the starting 11 ahead of Junior Firpo and Sam Byram, but of course, if both players did not leave Leeds when they did, they perhaps would not have developed into the players that they have become.

Will Leeds be regretting their decisions to sell Huggins and Davis right about now? You couldn't put it past them at all - they were a Premier League club at the time but if they'd had just given them a bit longer, then who knows what may have happened...