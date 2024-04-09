Despite a 2-1 defeat to Coventry City on Saturday, Daniel Farke's Leeds United side are very much in the mix for automatic promotion and an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Whites have played stellar football for the vast majority of the 2023/24 Championship season, and are one of the division's top scoring clubs due to their free-flowing brand of attacking football.

Farke is blessed with quality players in attacking positions, such as Patrick Bamford, Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Dan James, but no attacker has been more important to the Whites' promotion push than former Netherlands youth international Crysencio Summerville.

After 38 Championship games played, and 36 starts, the 22-year-old had managed an impressive return of 17 goals and eight assists, which demonstrates his exciting talent.

Crysencio Summerville Championship stats 2023/24 According to FotMob, correct as of 08/04/2024 Appearances 38 Starts 36 Goals 17 Assists 8 Expected goals (xG) 14.9 Expected assists (xA) 10.8

Due to Summerville's dangerous eye for goal, he has been subject to transfer interest from Liverpool, who are aiming to win the Premier League title in Jürgen Klopp's last season at Anfield.

The potential departure of the wideman would come as a blow to the Whites, who have benefitted from his ability time and time again this season.

The Reds would be more likely to make a swoop for Summerville if a first team star such as Luis Diaz or Mo Salah leaves Merseyside this summer.

The Whites will keep a keen eye on Liverpool transfer developments

La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Colombian ace Luis Diaz, while Mo Salah is on the radar of Saudi Pro League sides, according to TeamTalk.

Farke's side are likely to keep a close eye on these transfer developments, as they are likely to determine how likely Summerville is to join the Reds, should they put an offer on the table.

If either Diaz or Salah leave the northwest giants in the off season, then that could potentially open the door for the Dutchman to have a real shot at first team football at Anfield.

Should the Whites fail to win promotion, then they can likely brace themselves for a Summerville departure in any case, but even if they do make an immediate Premier League return, then the ace could be set to leave for Merseyside if Diaz or Salah exit the Reds.

The likelihood of a Summerville exit will alter the Whites' transfer plans ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, as they will have to find a way of replacing their star man.

A Summerville exit would be damaging for the Whites

The 22-year-old is an absolute livewire for Farke's men, and he is a player who has the ability to spearhead the Whites to an immediate Premier League return with a handful of games left.

Only Morgan Whittaker, Adam Armstrong and Sammie Szmodics have scored more goals in the Championship than Summerville this season, who has proven that he is capable of once again plying his trade in the Premier League rather than the second tier.

During the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, which saw the Whites relegated back to the Championship, the winger scored just four goals and only provided two assists.

But under the management of Farke, Summerville is a player who has found a deadly eye for goal, and if they earn promotion, he would be vital to the Elland Road outfit maintaining their potential top-flight status.