Leeds United supporters will be hoping the injury to Tottenham defender Micky Van der Ven isn't too serious after the central defender limped off with a suspected hamstring injury in Tottenham's Monday night defeat to Chelsea.

Leeds currently have Welsh centre-back Joe Rodon on their books on a season-long loan from Spurs and the worry is that if the injury to Van der Ven is long-term, the North Londoners may look to recall him as cover for the injured Dutchman.

Rodon spent last season on loan in France at Rennes where he made 22 appearances while the ex-Swansea man has made just 24 appearances in all competitions for Spurs since joining the London club in October 2020.

Spurs would have to wait until the January transfer window to recall Rodon, which means Leeds would still have him available for the best part of the next two months even if he was brought back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium early.

How has Joe Rodon performed at Leeds United?

Since joining the Whites in August, Rodon has made 12 appearances for Leeds, 11 of those being starts with only his debut against Birmingham City coming from the bench.

Rodon has played the full 90 minutes on nine occasions this season, he was sent off for two bookable offences against Hull City in September, which meant he was suspended for the game against Watford before being benched for the trip to Southampton the following weekend.

Rodon is a modern-day centre-half and is very comfortable on the ball. According to Sofascore, Rodon has a passing accuracy of 90% this season, an average of 1.3 interceptions a game, 3.6 balls recovered per game, and 3.8 clearances per game. The Welshman has committed no errors leading to goals or even shots this season.

How likely is Joe Rodon to be recalled by Tottenham?

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou told Football London that Van de Ven's injury looked a "significant one". Van de Ven's centre-back partner Christian Romero is currently suspended after being sent off against Chelsea and Rodon's international colleague Ben Davies is also currently out with a short-term injury which means Spurs are down to the bare bones at the back currently.

If Rodon was still at Tottenham he'd have been likely in the frame to play this weekend against Wolves, but in the long-term Leeds may avoid Rodon being recalled in January unless Spurs suffer any more injuries at the back.

It's highly likely that Ben Davies will be fit in the near future and Christian Romero will be back after his suspension so Spurs will probably be okay at the back for now. However, it's Postecoglou's decision and he may see fit to recall Rodon in a bid to boost squad depth.

Does Joe Rodon have a future at Tottenham? Could Leeds strike a permanent deal?

Rodon's deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium expires at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, but having been sent out on loan for the past two seasons the writing is probably on the wall for him at Spurs.

It would be a huge surprise if Rodon forced his way into the Spurs set-up next season and with less than a year left on his deal come next summer it would be no surprise to see them cash in.

Having experienced life in the Premier League and top division of French football, Rodon likely wants to play top-flight football at 26 years of age. However, if Leeds were to gain promotion to the Premier League this season there is no reason why he wouldn't be interested in striking a permanent deal with the Yorkshire club.