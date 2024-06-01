Leeds United have a number of returning loanees, including Austrian defender Max Wöber, who has most recently been plying his trade with Borussia Mönchengladbach, but is is in no rush to resolve his future until after Euro 2024.

Wöber was one of several first-teamers to secure loan exits from Elland Road during the summer window, with these exits a blow for the Whites considering they were unable to generate much - if any - revenue from the departures.

According to reports from earlier in the season from Football Insider, the Whites are willing to cash in on the Austrian following his loan spell with Mönchengladbach. However, Ben Jacobs doesn't expect the Bundesliga outfit to be able to sign him permanently, speaking to Give Me Sport.

Where that leaves Wöber remains to be seen, but he's still a Leeds-owned player at this point and is one of many men who face an uncertain future heading into the summer. In the meantime, he is impressing with Mönchengladbach, who have seen the defender make 23 competitive outings this season.

The Austrian defender only joined the Whites in January 2023 for a fee of around £10 million from RB Salzburg, and whilst he couldn’t help keep the West Yorkshire outfit in the Premier League, he was one of few to emerge with any credit after generally impressing during his 19 appearances in all competitions, at either left-back or centre-back.

The 26-year-old still has three years left to run on his deal at Elland Road, but has other priorities at this moment in time, having been included in Ralf Rangnick's Austria squad for this summer's tournament.

Wöber says he has informed his agent that he does not wish to be contacted until after Euro 2024 is concluded, which gets under way on June 14.

The latest update has come from speaking to Austrian news outlet Kleine Zeitung, where Wöber said: "My aim was to answer the club question before the Euros. But it is what it is now.

"I told my manager (agent) that he doesn't need to call me or tell me anything in the next four weeks. I want to play in the Euros now. After that we'll see where it goes.

"If you're in contact with the manager all the time, you automatically start thinking about it, start looking for an apartment, organise the move and talk to family and girlfriend about it. I just want to block it out and not worry about it."

Wöber hasn't ruled out a return to Leeds this summer, either, explaining that it will be dependent on Leeds and Daniel Farke's stance over the coming weeks.

Wober added: "It will also depend on what they [Leeds] say. But they will probably have to digest this play-off defeat for a week or two. We will see how they want to position themselves and whether I am in their plans or not."

Max Wöber's career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Rapid Vienna 24 2 0 Ajax 39 1 2 Sevilla 8 0 0 Red Bull Salzburg 125 9 9 Leeds United 19 0 0 Borussia Mönchengladbach 2 2 3 Austria 23 0 2

Max Wöber's Leeds future remains in limbo

Wöber has been decent enough with Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga this season, and there is every chance he has other suitors in a major European league this summer, with the Austrian unlikely to become a starter at Elland Road over the likes of Pascal Struijk or Ethan Ampadu at left-sided centre-back.

Certainly, most Leeds fans would see the back of most of the loaned out players, but in some instances it may make sense to keep them around. Wöber could have been one who fit the bill, had Leeds been promoted, especially when considering his experience, which would be extremely useful to have around the dressing room in a very youthful-looking side this summer.

For the most part, it seems as though the players with loan clauses will be heading out of Elland Road again this summer, be that on loan or permanently, and Wöber is likely to be one given his wages. A positive tournament with Austria would do both him and Leeds some good as well.