Highlights Leeds United players shine at the EFL Championship awards, with Summerville winning Player of the Year.

Gray earns Young Player of the Season award while the team also boasts multiple players in the Championship Team of the Season.

Despite accolades, the ultimate goal is promotion, highlighting the team's focus on achieving success beyond individual honors.

Leeds United are enjoying a terrific season in the Championship, with many individual players also impressing for Daniel Farke's side.

Farke himself was nominated for the Championship Manager of the Year award, but ultimately lost out to Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna.

However, despite not being in attendance in London last night, four of his players and a number of club staff members attended, where Leeds picked up plenty of awards and accolades on the night.

Crysencio Summerville perhaps came out with the most prestigious award after being named EFL Championship Player of the Season thanks to his 17 goals and eight assists so far in the campaign. In doing so, he beat Blackburn Rovers' Sammie Szmodics and Leicester City star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to the prize.

Archie Gray, Leeds' teenage sensation, took home the division’s Apprentice of the Season award after a breakthrough campaign at Elland Road, whilst also winning the Championship Young Player of the Season award ahead of Jon Rowe and Jordan James.

Leeds were represented well in the Championship Team of the Season, with Ethan Ampadu, Georginio Rutter, and Summerville all earning places in the team to give Leeds the most players in the side.

Gray and Summerville's achievements were the biggest on the night, though. Gray joined the likes of Gareth Bale, Dele Alli, Ollie Watkins, Jude Bellingham, and Michael Olise in winning an EFL Young Player of the Year award.

Summerville is in perhaps even stronger company, with recent winners including Danny Ings, Teemu Pukki, Watkins, Emi Buendia, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Chuba Akpom, and Leeds teammate Patrick Bamford during an outstanding season for Middlesbrough back in 2015.

The 22-year-old Leeds winger is the first Whites recipient of the Championship Player of the Year since the award's inception in 2006.

Max Dean reacts to Leeds awards

Ex-Leeds youngster Max Dean, pictured during the evening with his former Thorp Arch team-mates Gray and Summerville, was in the running for League Two’s Young Player of the Season.

The MK Dons striker missed out on his award, but was delighted for two of his former teammates from his days in Leeds' academy at U-21 level, and took to Instagram stories to congratulate both.

Congratulating Gray, he said: "Congrats my mate👏"

Dean had even greater praise for Summerville, stating: "Best ever🐐"

Crysencio Summerville's career stats - as per Transfermarkt 15/04/24 Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 83 22 11 ADO Den Haag 22 2 3 FC Dordrecht 18 5 1 Netherlands U-21 8 2 0

Related Kieran Maguire reveals Leeds United financial “concern” if promotion isn’t achieved The football finance expert has spoken out, with Leeds having millions to pay in transfer fees.

Leeds United 2023/24 awards

Of course, winning such awards is a huge achievement, and many players will be delighted to have been rewarded for their contribution with recognition, but they will be wanting the season's final three games to end well above all else.

There would be no greater reward for Summerville, Gray, Rutter, and Ampadu's hard work than to gain promotion back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

They all deserve enormous credit for their efforts so far but one final push is needed, be that in the regular league season or heading into the play-offs, which many Leeds fans are naturally keen to avoid.