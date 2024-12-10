Mateusz Klich is closing in on a romantic return to Polish club Cracovia, with whom he began his career in professional football.

Klich initially began his youth career at Tarnovia Tarnów before joining Cracovia in 2003, where he also made his senior debut by 2008. After impressing in the Ekstraklasa with 12 assists and five goals for his first pro side in 58 appearances, he moved to VfL Wolfsburg in 2011.

However, he struggled for regular game time, leading to loan spells, including a successful stint at PEC Zwolle in the Netherlands. Klich later joined 1.FC Kaiserslautern and FC Twente, where his form caught the eye of Leeds, prompting his transfer to Elland Road in 2017.

Reporter Lukasz Olkowicz and Poland international Tomasz Kupisz appeared on Polish site Meczyki’s show this week, discussing Klich. It has been revealed that talks are underway for Klich to return to his former side and native country, with the move likely to be made in the winter.

Klich will be 35 in six months but it has been mentioned in messages that his intention is to come back to Cracovia, with the reporters stating: "For him, it's a nice incentive that he'll be able to play for something more with Cracovia."

Mateusz Klich's career with Leeds

When rewinding to the summer of 2017 when Leeds bought Klich for £1.5 million from the Dutch side, not many would have envisaged where his career in West Yorkshire would take him. His stint with Leeds only got going after Marcelo Bielsa arrived as Leeds manager a year later.

He was a player that was so vital to that team for his intelligence, energy, and industry under Bielsa for many years. He went on to become a huge fan favourite at Elland Road during that era of the club. He was known for his knack of getting under the opposition’s skin but had initially struggled to secure a consistent role in Thomas Christiansen’s plans and was loaned back to the Netherlands with FC Utrecht.

However, he caught Bielsa's eye during pre-season in 2018 despite not knowing where he stood in West Yorkshire that summer when he returned. Klich not only impressed Bielsa enough to remain in the building, but he also scored the first competitive goal of the Bielsa era, netting the opener within 15 minutes of Leeds' first Championship match of the season against recently relegated, and much fancied for the title, Stoke City.

The Polish international quickly established himself as a key figure, contributing to 19 goals in 50 appearances during the 2018/19 season, where he was virtually ever-present. Unfortunately, that campaign ended in disappointment with that infamous play-off defeat to Derby County. However, he would become one of a number of promotion heroes for the club in the following year.

Klich’s consistency carried over into the 2019/20 season. His relentless work rate and ability to knit attacks together were vital to Leeds’ success, culminating in their promotion to the Premier League. He started 45 of 46 league games, registering six goals and five assists. He also signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal, underlining his importance in Bielsa's system.

After helping to solidify Leeds' place in the Premier League, the 34-year-old Klich found himself underused by Jesse Marsch. As a result, he departed for MLS side DC United in January 2023. By the time of his exit, the Pole had made 195 appearances for Leeds, scoring 24 goals and providing 21 assists.

He left on excellent terms and with his reputation firmly intact. Klich played his final game for Leeds on 4 January 2023, receiving an emotional farewell. His teammates wore shirts bearing his face and formed a guard of honour as they applauded him off the pitch. Visibly moved, he thanked the crowd before disappearing down the tunnel, sealing his legacy as a modern-day hero in Leeds' recent history.

Klich's latest career move returns him to Poland via MLS

In the 2023/24 campaign, DC finished 10th in the Eastern Conference, and 20th overall, but they also failed to qualify for the play-offs, with Klich featuring in 31 of those 37 league fixtures. Despite his reliability, it's fair to say that things have not been as successful for him across the pond on the pitch for the team.

Mateusz Klich's DC United Career Stats - as per Transfermarkt Appearances 70 Goals 7 Assists 13

It was not abundantly clear where his next steps would then take him, given that he is out of contract this month ahead of the new MLS season in late February. Now 34, it's difficult to envisage there are many career moves left for the former Polish international. He may be thinking of retirement in the near future, or may wish to pursue other passions outside of football instead, such as his love of street art.

In the twilight of his career, it appears as though he looks set for a return to his first club. Cracovia currently sit in fifth place in Poland’s top tier, with Klich having previously played 58 times for them. It's a romantic return home for him and one most Leeds fans are likely to be delighted about happening for a player much respected and cherished at Elland Road.