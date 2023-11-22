After a three-year stay in the Premier League, Leeds United are back in the Sky Bet Championship for the 2023/24 season.

Leeds' last waltz in the second-tier saw them end a 16-year stay in the EFL under Marcelo Bielsa, lighting up the division with the popular Argentine at the helm.

This time around, they're under the watch of Daniel Farke - a two-time Championship title winner with his Norwich City squad.

As you might expect, Leeds remain a popular pick for live TV broadcast even in the EFL.

Where to watch the Championship

Once again, Sky Sports have the broadcast rights for the EFL in 2023/24. As per their official press release in May 2023, they will retain those rights until the end of the 2028/29 season at least.

They said: "EFL clubs have unanimously approved a record domestic rights deal with broadcaster Sky Sports worth £935m over a five-year period with over 1,000 matches to be broadcast each season – a record number of games for any club football agreement.

"Running from season 2024/25 to season 2028/29, the arrangement will be made up of guaranteed payments of £895m and £40m in marketing benefits. In total, 1,059 EFL matches are set to be broadcast exclusively across existing Sky Sports channels or live via a Sky Sports streaming destination available on TV and mobile devices."

Highlights of all EFL fixtures are available on ITV.

Watch EFL Live This Week

Leeds United TV fixtures selected by Sky Sports

Sky Sports have selected their feature games for the remainder of 2023 now.

Farke's side take on Rotherham United in-front of the Sky Sports cameras on Friday 24th November (20:00). Coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will begin at 19:30.

Leeds' next live broadcast game is on Tuesday 12th December when they travel to Sunderland for a clash at the Stadium of Light (20:00).

That comes before a three-game burst of live fixtures over the Christmas period, with Leeds on Sky Sports three times in seven days.

Leeds United v Ipswich Town - Saturday 23rd December (12:30)

Preston North End v Leeds United - Tuesday 26th December (12:30)

West Brom v Leeds United - Friday 29th December (20:15)

Leeds United on Sky Sports' Red Button

There is additional TV broadcast for midweek Championship fixtures even if they aren't selected as Sky Sports' featured games.

Leeds' midweek clash with Swansea City on Wednesday 29th November will be available to watch via Sky Sports Football's Red Button service.

Leeds United upcoming TV games Fixture Date Kick-Off Time Rotherham United v Leeds 24/11/23 20:00 Leeds v Swansea City (Red Button) 29/11/23 19:45 Sunderland v Leeds 12/12/23 20:00 Leeds v Ipswich Town 23/12/23 12:30 Preston North End v Leeds 26/12/23 12:30 West Brom v Leeds 29/12/23 20:15

Where to watch Leeds United abroad

LUTV - Leeds' in-house streaming service - offers international broadcast of all Championship fixtures.

The EFL's ruling states: "All Championship matches can be streamed by Clubs internationally, except for any games selected for international broadcast.

"Sky Bet Championship matches selected for international broadcast during Championship midweeks can still be streamed internationally, apart from in the following territories:

Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Sudan, South Sudan, Tunisia, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, UAE, Yemen, Chad, Djibouti, Somalia, Palestine, USA, Turkey, Netherlands, Iceland, Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, France, Andorra, Monaco, Clipperton, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Madagascar, Martinique, Mauritius, Mayotte, New Caledonia, French Polynesia, La Reunion, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Martin, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, French Southern and Antarctic Lands, Wallis and Futuna."