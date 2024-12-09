Many great players have come through the doors at Elland Road over the years, with Daniel Farke now tasked with turning Leeds United's fortunes around with one of the best squads in the Championship.

It looks set to be an exciting campaign for the club in the second tier this season, with the Whites expected to be competitive once again under the two-time Championship winner. That's after Farke guided them to third last season and is aiming to go one better this season through automatic promotion.

Leeds have one of the strongest squads in the division this season, but it is fair to say that have had their share of transfer blunders over the years, in both the Championship and the Premier League. There have been more hits than misses regarding recruitment since falling into the second tier, though.

Some of them may go down as superb bits of business in the long run, and Leeds certainly had some outstanding players in their history as well, with numerous players that will be more fondly remembered around the club for years to come as a result. Some players even achieved legendary status due to their exploits in a white shirt.

Here, we take a look back through time and at some of the best in their history and six of the best signings they have made in recent memory, which supporters will remember forever.

Luke Ayling

One of Leeds' most consistent performers in recent years, Luke Ayling has firmly established himself as a club icon after he signed from Bristol City in 2016.

The right-back has been a model of reliability, both in the Championship and the Premier League. Ayling’s leadership qualities and tireless work rate have made him a key figure under multiple managers, but it was under Marcelo Bielsa that he truly thrived.

His lung-busting runs down the right flank, combined with a knack for scoring crucial and iconic goals, made him a fan favourite. A standout moment in his Leeds career came during the 2020/21 Premier League campaign when he led by example in Leeds’ triumphant return to the top flight and finishing ninth.

For an absolute bargain £200,000, Ayling's influence on and off the pitch makes him one of Leeds' most successful signings in the last few decades.

Ben White

Although his stay at Elland Road was brief, Ben White left a lasting impact on the club.

The centre-back joined Leeds on loan from Brighton ahead of the 2019/20 season to replace cult-hero Pontus Jansson, and his calmness and composure in defence were pivotal in helping the team secure promotion to the Premier League.

White’s ability to play out from the back suited Bielsa’s system perfectly, and he became indispensable throughout the campaign.

Leeds fans were desperate for the club to sign him permanently, but his impressive displays caught the attention of bigger Premier League clubs eventually after Brighton opted to retain him, making his loan spell an unforgettable chapter in the club's history.

Despite his short stay, White remains fondly remembered as one of the best defensive signings Leeds have made in recent memory, and it's no surprise to see what he has gone on to achieve with Arsenal.

Raphinha

Raphinha’s arrival in 2020 for £17 million from Rennes was a true masterstroke from Victor Orta and Bielsa.

The Brazilian winger quickly became one of the most exciting players to pull on a Leeds shirt in recent times, dazzling fans with his skill, creativity, and flair. His ability to change games with a moment of brilliance set him apart, and his performances during the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons were crucial in keeping Leeds competitive in the Premier League.

Raphinha's Leeds United statistics, according to Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2020/21 31 6 9 2021/22 36 11 3 Total 67 17 12

Whether it was cutting inside from the right, delivering inch-perfect crosses, or scoring and creating from set-pieces, Raphinha was always a threat to opposition defences.

His influence on the team was undeniable, and when he eventually departed for Barcelona in 2022, it was clear that Leeds had lost a world-class talent, with Raphinha undoubtedly one of their greatest signings, and indeed players, ever.

Pablo Hernandez

A true Leeds legend, Pablo Hernandez's signing from Al-Arabi in 2016 revitalised the club’s attacking play and brought the magic back to Elland Road under Garry Monk.

Hernandez later became the heartbeat of Bielsa’s Leeds side, often delivering in the most crucial of moments. His technical brilliance and vision made him one of the Championship’s standout players during his time at the club, but it was his leadership in big moments and consistency that endeared him to fans.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Hernandez dragged Leeds to promotion with a string of outstanding displays. His last-minute winner against Swansea City in 2020 was one of the defining moments of the club’s promotion campaign, cementing his legacy as one of the club’s greatest players of the modern era.

Hernandez’s contribution to Leeds’ revival is immeasurable, making him an absolute icon in the eyes of the supporters, and one of their greatest-ever signings on a loan and then free transfer.

Jermaine Beckford

Jermaine Beckford’s goalscoring exploits for Leeds make him one of the club’s most important signings in recent memory. Arriving from non-league Wealdstone in 2006, Beckford’s rise to prominence was nothing short of spectacular.

He played a crucial role in helping Leeds return to the Championship, most notably scoring the famous goal that knocked Manchester United out of the FA Cup in 2010.

His pace, movement, and clinical finishing made him a nightmare for defenders, and his 85 goals in 152 appearances stand as a testament to his impact. Beckford’s goals, particularly in crucial promotion games, cemented his status as a modern-day Leeds legend, with the goal against Bristol Rovers to secure promotion perhaps paving the future of the club for the next decade or so.

Ao Tanaka

Although it’s still early days, Ao Tanaka is already proving to be one of Leeds' best value-for-money signings since Ayling. Signed in the summer of 2024 from Fortuna Düsseldorf for less than £3 million, Tanaka has quickly established himself as a key figure in Leeds’ midfield with his energy, technical ability, and intelligence on the ball. His versatility allows him to contribute in both attacking and defensive phases, making him essential to Leeds' promotion push.

The club will be hoping to secure promotion this season, not only to meet their Premier League ambitions but also to retain Tanaka, who will certainly be attracting interest from other clubs. His early performances suggest that Leeds may have pulled off a major coup, and if his development continues, he could become the player the team builds around in the Premier League for years to come after numerous Man of the Match displays already in 2024/25.