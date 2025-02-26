Burnley’s head of recruitment, George Foster-Vigors, has revealed that Leeds United were part of the January race for Marcus Edwards, who is thriving on loan for Scott Parker's side.

The Sporting Lisbon loanee arrived at Turf Moor in the winter window and is already beginning to showcase his talents in the second tier as Burnley aim for immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

The tricky wideman opened his account in Lancashire on his first start against Sheffield Wednesday, with his ability to take the ball past defenders with ease and quality to find the back of the net showing exactly why he will be a stand-out player in this division for the remainder of the campaign.

Marcus Edwards stats v Sheffield Wednesday (FotMob) Minutes played 80' Goals (assists) 1 (0) xG 0.15 Shots (on target) 2 (1) Pass accuracy 96% Dribbles completed 3 Duels won 6

Burnley reportedly hold an obligation to buy Edwards permanently if they return to the big time while Sunderland were linked in January and are said to be considering reigniting their interest in the summer.

Leeds currently find themselves at the summit of the second tier and seven points clear of Burnley in the current standings. It remains to be seen whether they will take another run at Edwards should they clinch promotion as expected.

Marcus Edwards was keen on Leeds United move before Burnley switch

As reported by Leeds Live, Burnley have released a short behind-the-scenes documentary on how they managed to secure the arrival of Marcus Edwards, with their head of recruitment revealing the 26-year-old was open to joining Leeds as well as Sunderland in the transfer window.

Foster-Vigors said: “The main target that we’re all trying to push for in this window is Marcus Edwards on loan from Sporting. He has got options [at the] bottom of the Premier League but he kind of doesn’t want to go to a dogfighting relegation team.

“He wants to come and try to be a part of something positive. He would consider Leeds, Sunderland or us, that are challenging for promotion.”

Leeds United already stocked with winger options

Even though the arrival of Marcus Edwards would have made Leeds an even stronger and more frightening attacking outfit, the Whites are already amply filled with quality options on both flanks.

On the right, Dan James has been first-choice under Daniel Farke and has produced some sensational form this term, registering 10 goals and eight assists from 28 appearances, while Willy Gnonto is also providing much-needed competition.

On the opposite flank, Tottenham loanee Manor Solomon has made a positive impact since his arrival and has firmly established himself in Farke’s plans, while Largie Ramazani is an option should any absences occur.

With two players competing for each winger spot, it wouldn’t make logical sense to add Edwards into the mix, with other players as a result receiving less gametime and reflecting a negative mood in the dressing room that could affect their promotion chances.

At this moment, Leeds have struck the perfect balance, particularly in this area, which has helped them go on to be the best team in the division heading into the closing stages.