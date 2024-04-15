Real Betis are desperate for Leeds United to miss out on promotion, in order to sign Marc Roca again this summer.

There was plenty of excitement when the 27-year-old was brought in from Bayern Munich during the previous summer, as he was seen as someone who could help offset the loss of Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City.

His reputation remained strong from his time with Espanyol in La Liga despite only playing 24 games for the Bavarian outfit.

The Spaniard then made 32 league appearances for the Whites last season, impressing early on in the season in his partnership with Tyler Adams, but fading when the USMNT captain suffered an injury in February.

Whilst some would argue Leeds would have preferred to pick up a fee for the midfielder, who cost an initial £10m when he signed last summer, a loan move at least freed up wages at Elland Road.

Reports last month stated that Betis are aiming to sign Roca from Leeds again this summer should the Whites fail to gain promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

According to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, Betis are hopeful of extending his stay with the side beyond this season. The midfielder is currently with La Liga side as part of a season-long loan agreement with the Whites.

Marc Roca's move to Real Betis

Roca has become a key player, featuring in both the league and Europa League prominently. He has made 35 appearances in all competitions for Manuel Pellegrini’s side. Roca was also a major contributor for Leeds last term but looks set to exit the club permanently this summer.

One option would be for Betis to trigger a €12 million (£10.2 million) option to buy clause that was agreed last summer. However, the club's finances are making this increasingly difficult to complete such a deal.

Local Spanish sources now claim that the €12m clause is 'far from reality' of Real Betis' current finances and that it is almost certain that the clause won't be activated, especially as Betis have fallen out of the European places in La Liga with just seven games to go, which impacts their budget.

However, according to Estadio Deportivo, should Leeds remain in the Championship, Roca is entitled to another loan, as he has a clause in his contract which allows him to depart temporarily for a second season.

Marc Roca's career stats - as per Transfermarkt 15/04/24 Club Appearances Goals Assists Espanyol 121 3 6 FC Bayern Munich 24 0 0 Leeds United 36 1 2 Real Betis 35 4 3

Marc Roca's Leeds future

Roca's lack of athleticism and mobility were always an issue for the Whites last season, but his range of passing and ability to progress the ball were vitally important at times as well.

Roca could have thrived stepping down a division, and could have been excellent under Daniel Farke, who has much more commitment to a possession-based style of play, but clearly his desire to play at the highest level still remained, and would likely be the case again this summer.

La Liga is perhaps a slower tempo and less physical league, which is why he has performed better than what Whites fans saw in the Premier League.

A reunion with Betis once again this summer makes sense for all parties involved, but Leeds will hope that they can recoup some of the initial fee paid again, as opposed to a second loan move, which does little for them other than take his wages off the books.