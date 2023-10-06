Highlights Leeds United's on-loan midfielder Marc Roca still has a special appreciation for former Sporting Director Victor Orta, despite now being rivals in La Liga.

Roca was signed by Orta last summer and made 38 appearances for Leeds, but couldn't prevent relegation.

Both Roca and Orta have moved on since, but Roca still holds Orta in high regard, praising him as a spectacular sports director.

It seems as though Leeds United's out-on-loan midfielder Marc Roca is still a big fan of the Elland Road club's former Sporting Director, Victor Orta.

That's after the 26-year-old admitted that he still has a "special appreciation" for Orta, despite the fact they are now rivals in La Liga.

How did things go for Roca and Orta at Leeds United?

Roca was signed for Leeds by Orta when he was still Director of Football at Elland Road, joining from Bayern Munich last summer following a two-year period where he had struggled for opportunities with the German champions.

It was reported that Leeds spent somewhere in the region of €12million to bring Roca to Yorkshire, on a contract that secures his future with the club until the end of the 2025/26 season.

The midfielder went on to make 38 appearances in all competitions for Leeds last season, although he was unable to prevent the club suffering relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

As a result, Roca was among a long list of players to leave Leeds over the course of the summer transfer window, with his move taking him back to his native Spain, joining Real Betis on a season-long loan deal.

Meanwhile, Orta would also leave Leeds over the summer, following a period of frustrations from the fanbase about some of his decisions in the transfer and managerial market, as well as some of his emotional displays in the stands at matches.

However, it seems as though Roca himself, does still hold Orta in a rather high regard.

What has Marc Roca said about Victor Orta?

Following his departure from Leeds in the summer, Orta did not take long to get back into football, taking on a new role with his former club Sevilla.

That means Orta and Roca are now on opposite sides of the Sevilla derby between Sevilla and Betis, which is often hotly contested in La Liga.

Yet despite that, the pair still appear to be on good terms, judging by these latest comments from the midfielder.

Speaking in an interview with Marca about his relationship with Orta, Roca said: “Yes, I haven’t spoken to him in a few days, but when we came, we were talking. I have a very, very special appreciation for Víctor. In the end he trusted me in a moment that was a little complicated, I hadn’t participated much for two years and he opened the doors for me.

“He trusted me a lot and I have a very, very good personal relationship with him. I think he is a spectacular sports director. On a personal level he already knows what I think of him, I love him very much. “He is a person that I respect very much.”

Since completing his move to Real Betis, Roca has already made ten appearances for his loan club, scoring one goal and providing one assist in that time, helping the club to seventh in the current top-flight standings in Spain.

Does Roca have a future with Leeds?

It feels rather hard to imagine that Roca will be back playing for Leeds even once his loan spell with Real Betis ends in all honesty.

Roca looks to be a lot more settled in Spain, than he was in England with Leeds, meaning this is probably the best place for his career right now.

Meanwhile, the summer acquisitions of the likes of Ethan Ampadu, Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev, mean the Elland Road club do have the depth to cope without Roca in the centre of midfield.

With that in mind, it does look as though a longer term parting of the ways come the end of this season, could be best for all involved.