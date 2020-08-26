Leeds United man’s EFL move awaiting significant Bielsa call

Huddersfield Town remain on course to sign Leeds United midfielder Robbie Gotts, with that move awaiting the green-light from Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds won promotion last season to the Premier League, but Carlos Corberan turned his back on his coaching role at Elland Road and has taken on the main gig at Huddersfield.

It’s been reported that Gotts will head to the John Smith’s Stadium to link up with his former under-23 coach, with a loan deal very much in the pipeline for the midfielder.

The latest on that transfer has come from the Yorkshire Evening Post, who confirm that despite League One interest in Gotts, Huddersfield does look his likely destination.

Simply, the deal is awaiting Bielsa’s seal of approval before going ahead.

Bielsa handed the 20-year-old a debut for Leeds right at the start of 2020, with Gotts thrown in at the deep end against Arsenal in the FA Cup.

He competed well in the midfield despite Leeds’ 1-0 defeat, but a Championship debut had to wait until after the EFL’s postponement.

Gotts stepped off the bench in Leeds’ 2-0 defeat at Cardiff City.

However, his performances in midfield and at right-back in the under-23s over the last two years have been exceptional and put him on the cusp of first-team football for some time.

The Verdict

This is going to be a good move for Gotts.

Corberan knows his game and will be able to offer him a regular chance in the Championship at Huddersfield.

Whilst Bielsa hasn’t given this the go-ahead yet, you imagine that he will.

He simply can’t offer Gotts enough football in the Premier League and maybe when some cover is signed, he will be signing this off.

