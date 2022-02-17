Leeds United managerial update emerges amid Carlos Corberan links

Former RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch is Premier League side Leeds United’s preferred candidate to succeed Marcelo Bielsa if the Argentine leaves Elland Road at the end of this term, as per a report from The Telegraph.

The American was first reported by the same outlet to be one of three main contenders for the top job in West Yorkshire with Ernesto Valverde and Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan also thought to be on the top-tier outfit’s radar.

Valverde’s last job was at FC Barcelona, leaving the club in January 2020 and hasn’t taken up another head coach role since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

This is unlike Corberan who arrived at the John Smith’s Stadium in July 2020 from Bielsa’s backroom team, enduring a tough first season in the second tier as the Terriers finished in 20th place.

It potentially looked set to be another difficult campaign with Isaac Mbenza leaving and star man Lewis O’Brien being linked with a move to the Premier League last summer.

However, O’Brien signed a new deal to extend his stay at the club until 2025 back in September and with a productive summer in their belt in terms of incoming transfer business, they have managed to mount a real challenge for a top-six spot.

They currently sit in fifth going into this weekend’s round of fixtures, a remarkable achievement for a side that were threatened by the prospect of relegation last term.

Corberan’s links with Leeds, having worked at Elland Road for over three years both with the Under-23s and the first team before his departure to Huddersfield, potentially looked set to dampen Terriers fans’ spirits.

But in better news for them this afternoon, fellow candidate Marsch is now the front runner, potentially allowing Huddersfield to keep the 38-year-old beyond the end of this term.

The Verdict:

This is good news for Huddersfield fans who seem to be building something meaningful under Corberan and this was shaped by last summer’s transfer window, recruiting well and managing to keep hold of O’Brien.

Getting him signed down to a new deal was probably the best piece of business they did in 2021 considering how integral he is to the side – and is a big reason why the Terriers are thriving under their current boss.

However, the manager himself must also take some credit for lifting his players up to a level few people expected them to be at, clearly coaching them well and having a clear formation to play in.

That back-three system has helped to provide solidity and certainty, one of the reasons why they have remained unbeaten since the end of November and the fact they have managed to keep things tight at the back after conceding three times at Reading last month just shows how he’s able to address issues very quickly.

He certainly has an eye for talent as well, taking a chance on Sorba Thomas that has paid dividends with the Welsh international thriving at the John Smith’s Stadium so far this season.

They will certainly want to keep the Spanish coach for the long term because of his capabilities.