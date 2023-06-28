Patrick Vieira is in the running to be the new Strasbourg boss, having previously been linked with the Leeds United vacancy.

Who will be the next Leeds United boss?

After suffering relegation to the Championship, the Whites announced days later that Sam Allardyce would not be remaining in charge after his short-term deal expired.

Since then, there has been plenty of talk about who would take the head coach role, although it’s been complicated by the fact that 49ers Enterprises are set to complete their full takeover of the club.

However, it’s believed that the ownership change will come in the next few days, with the managerial appointment to follow.

And, one man who has been linked with the job is Vieira, who is out of work since leaving Crystal Palace earlier this year.

Given the job he did at Selhurst Park, along with his pedigree in the game, the Frenchman is seen as a popular choice among many of the supporters, and he is in the frame, along with others including Daniel Farke.

Yet, they could face competition if they do want Vieira, as L’Equipe has revealed that Strasbourg are keen on the 47-year-old as they look for a new boss themselves.

The French side were recently taken over by the Chelsea owners.

Where will Patrick Vieira manage next?

You can understand why there is plenty of interest in Vieira, because he is a talented coach who produced an exciting team at Palace, even if it didn’t end the way he would’ve wanted. So, it’s no surprise to see clubs are keen, and he would be a good appointment for either Strasbourg or Leeds.

For the Whites, they have delayed as they wait for the takeover to go through, and it could ultimately cost them, as other opportunities inevitably do come up in the summer, when many clubs are making changes.

So, if Vieira is the man they want, they may need to act swiftly. Either way though, it does seem as though this process will come to an end in the coming days, and that will be a real relief for all the Leeds fans. Then, whoever is in charge will need to get to work quickly, as a lot of transfer business will take place over the weeks ahead of the new season on August 6.