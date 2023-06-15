Carlos Corberan, Daniel Farke and Scott Parker all fit the profile of what Leeds United are looking for in their new manager, according to Sky Sports News (14/6; 5:16pm).

The same update has stated that the Whites are still talking to other candidates despite this, with the relegated outfit seemingly keeping their options open at this stage in their quest to appoint the right successor for Sam Allardyce.

Allardyce left the club after failing to keep the West Yorkshire outfit afloat in the Premier League but despite their reasonably quick decision not to keep him on, they are taking their time to judge who's the best man to take them forward.

The new manager faces the prospect of losing a few key players this summer to balance the books at Elland Road, although the sales of some key players could potentially give him the chance to spend a decent amount in the transfer market.

With the young players they have including Charlie Cresswell and Joe Gelhardt, they are in a good place to push for promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

How much will they have to pay to secure Carlos Corberan, Daniel Farke and Scott Parker?

Farke and Parker find themselves out of work following their departures from Borussia Mönchengladbach and Club Brugge, meaning that the Whites shouldn't need to pay any compensation to secure either.

Corberan, however, is currently managing West Bromwich Albion and it has been widely reported that it would cost around £2m to lure him away from The Hawthorns, a fee that Leeds could probably afford to pay.

The Baggies have ensured they will be well-compensated if he leaves after handing him a new contract when he was linked with the Leeds job earlier this year following the dismissal of Jesse Marsch.

The likes of Farke and Parker haven't done brilliantly in the Premier League despite winning promotion from the Championship on more than one occasion, so they may not be in place at Elland Road for too long, even if they manage to steer the Whites back to the top flight.

Corberan is yet to manage in the top tier - but with the connections he has to the club and with the positive experience he has in the EFL - he could be a good fit.

There have been mixed reviews on Parker despite his promotions and Corberan arguably has a much better reputation despite the fact he's achieved less.

However, guiding Huddersfield Town to the play-off final during the 2021/22 campaign was a massive achievement and with Corberan thriving in West Yorkshire before, there are no reasons why he can't do it again.

Corberan would seem like the best fit considering he already knows the club like the back of his hand - but whether the Whites are willing to pay compensation remains to be seen.