Leeds United have been without a manager since the end of the 2022-23 season - over one month ago now - and there's still no new individual in place to take charge ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

So many names have been apparently identified as candidates for the highly sought after vacancy, but as of yet it has not been filled, with the hierarchy at Elland Road undergoing a change as well with 49ers Enterprises on the verge of buying out majority owner Andrea Radrizzani.

One of the names that has been linked with the job in West Yorkshire is Patrick Vieira, who was not initially among the list of names but soon became one of the leading contenders in recent weeks.

Last week, Sky Sports reported that the French footballing legend remained as one of the contenders to be appointed at Elland Road, just a few months after he was sacked by Crystal Palace.

However, Vieira looks set to pull himself out of the running.

What is the latest on Patrick Vieira and Leeds?

Vieira may still have been on the list of Leeds, but he looks set to take a job elsewhere.

Rumours have been rife that French Ligue 1 outfit Strasbourg, owned by a company of Chelsea custodian Todd Boehly, have wanted to make Vieira their new manager.

And that is set to become a reality with the Yorkshire Evening Post's Joe Donnohue claiming that Vieira is all set to take the job at Strasbourg.

Donnohue also claims that Vieira was considered by the Leeds board in the initial process, but as time has moved on the club prefer other candidates in their search for Sam Allardyce's successor.

Who will be appointed as Leeds United manager?

The coast looks seemingly clear for Daniel Farke to be appointed as the new Leeds manager.

The two-time promotion winner from the Championship with Norwich City is believed to be on the verge of being the new man in charge at the club, with reports from outlets such as the Daily Mail claiming that it is close.

However, a differing claim from TalkSPORT is that Leeds aren't actually close to an appointment at all, which would suggest that options are STILL being weighed up despite pre-season beginning in the very near future.

Whatever the case is, Leeds need someone in place very soon as they cannot afford to not have a head coach for too much longer.