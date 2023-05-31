Leeds United will be playing Championship football once again next season. They have been relegated from the Premier League after a three-year stint.

They lost to Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 at Elland Road on the final day of the season to seal their fate alongside Southampton and Leicester City.

Leeds ended the season in 19th with Sam Allardyce in charge and conceded the most goals (78) in the Premier League in the process.

They have been managed by Jesse Marsch, Michael Skubala, Javi Gracia, and Allardyce this season, but the question remains of who will be in the dugout for the start of the 2023/24 season.

Here, we take a look at the latest in Leeds' managerial search.

What's the latest with Sam Allardyce at Leeds?

The Sun are reporting that "if the players have their way, he will continue at Elland Road."

They have been impressed, and it remains "a possibility" that he continues as Leeds' manager for the 23/24 Championship campaign.

Could Leeds appoint Steven Gerrard?

The same report also notes that former Rangers and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is a possibility being weighed up by the prospective new owners 49ers Enterprises as well.

Phil Hay on Brenden Rodgers to Leeds

Phil Hay of The Athletic believes one candidate is Brendan Rodgers, formerly of Leicester City, Celtic, and Liverpool.

Speaking on The Phil Hay Show (26 May) on the subject of what comes next he said: “Who’s the head coach going to be? If 49ers Enterprises get in the door, I think they’ll be very keen, or very tempted, to land somebody like Brendan Rodgers if they can.”

Graham Potter to Leeds

It had been claimed by the Daily Mail that Leeds, and fellow relegated side Leicester, are interested in Potter, although he could hold out for a top-flight job.

It has been confirmed to Football League World that Graham Potter was approached before the end of Leeds' Premier League campaign, but he was only interested in the job if survival had been achieved. A move to Leeds for Potter now appears unlikely.

What's the latest with Andoni Iraola and Leeds United?

Iraola was the subject of plenty of Leeds interest in February, after the sacking of Jesse Marsch. However, the Rayo Vallecano manager remained with the La Liga club until the end of the season, with Gracia taking the reins at Elland Road instead.

According to Marca [27 May] he will leave at the end of the season, and he’s been targeted by Sevilla and Villarreal, but is also on the radar of two unnamed English clubs.