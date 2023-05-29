Sam Allardyce and Leeds United have been relegated from the Premier League to the Championship, following a 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road.

It ends a three-year stay in the top flight after Marcelo Bielsa gained promotion with the club in 2020. Leeds would finish ninth under his tutelage, but sacked him in February 2021.

Leeds appointed Jesse Marsch, who ensured survival on final day by beating Brentford 2-1. Leeds would finish 17th and give Marsch a summer of financial backing.

This season saw Leeds struggle for much of the campaign, with Marsch sacked and replaced by Javi Gracia earlier this year.

His rein ended in early May, with Allardyce to take charge of the final four games, where he accrued just one point, and Leeds finished 19th.

Many key decisions need to be made at Leeds in the coming weeks: there are issues at board level, there is no director of football, a new manager may be appointed, and multiple issues with the squad need addressing as well.

What has Allardyce said following Leeds' relegation? What's his view on player recruitment?

Speaking post-match, via Phil Hay of The Athletic, Allardyce summed up his feelings on recruitment and the rebuild ahead, he said: "Overall, you need to discuss the whole infrastructure of the club. There are a lot of factors which come into play for the club to reap long-term success. Most of it comes down to 'how good are your players?'

"I would have hoped I could have got a bit more out of them and I take responsibility for that."

He made it clear that the squad is not good enough, as proven by errors in games and the league table. Allardyce also explained his gratitude at being handed the chance to keep Leeds up, he added: "The last thing I wanted was to be the man who took Leeds down. I did everything I can to try and get better results. Even though I'm hugely disappointed, I'm grateful for the opportunity."

Joe Donnohue of the Yorkshire Evening Post said that Allardyce was unsure if he would remain at the club beyond this season, but that he hoped that they are already planning for a reset in the second tier, Allardyce added: "The rebuild has to be something that’s well-planned by the club."

Should Leeds keep Allardyce?

Leeds should be looking to appoint a new head coach this summer, with new ideas and a fresh start.

The club has been badly mismanaged recently, and the relegation gives them an opportunity to restart and rebuild. That should be without Allardyce at the helm.

Leeds should be looking for a more modern approach, even if Allardyce's second tier record is fairly exemplary.

It won't be easy, and there will be huge expectation on the club this summer to gain promotion at the first time of asking. They first need to resolve their issues with ownership and then swiftly move on to a new director of football, manager, and start work on player recruitment as well.