Leeds United are still in the hunt for a new manager despite announcing the departure of Sam Allardyce at the start of June.

It has however been a busy period off the pitch for Leeds with Victor Orta leaving and the takeover from the 49ers Enterprises still ongoing which is sure to delay finding their next manager.

With Andrea Radrizzani closing in on the sale of the football club, the managerial situation should become much clearer as plans get put in place for the 2023/23 campaign.

However, as with every football club takeover, process and due diligence can take time, time that can't be afforded when choosing the next manager of the football.

This is a decision that needs to be sorted quickly so pre-season plans and transfers aren't disrupted.

With that in mind, we've decided to take a look at the latest in Leeds' managerial search.

Are Leeds United eyeing Scott Parker?

With news that Brendan Rodgers is set to make a sensational return to Celtic, it seems Leeds have turned their attention elsewhere.

The latest name linked with the managerial hot seat is Scott Parker, with the Yorkshire club "enquiring" about the former Fulham and Bournemouth boss.

This is according to talkSPORT's Alex Crook who has suggested that contact has been made, but face competition from Leicester City who are also interested in the two-time promotion winner.

Who else has been linked with the Leeds United managerial job?

Scott Parker is the latest name to be linked, but Steven Gerrard had been touted with a move to Elland Road. He has however been appointed manager of Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq, leaving Leeds looking further at potential options.

Brendan Rodgers was also heavily linked, but he's likely to move back to Celtic after Ange Postecoglu's move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Two managers who have had success in the past in the Championship and who have also been linked are Carlos Carvalhal and Daniel Farke.

The Yorkshire side have reportedly held talks with Carvalhal following his departure from Celta Vigo after guiding them to safety. Farke recently left Borussia Monchengladbach and has reportedly "impressed" during initial discussions according to Athletic journalist Phil Hay.

Who will be taking over as manager at Elland Road?

At this stage, it's impossible to say. The two big targets Rodgers and Gerrard are seemingly out of reach leaving several other candidates in the running.

It would appear that until a takeover is finalised and ratified by the EFL, the club will be in limbo on a new appointment which will only serve as a disruption heading into the new season.