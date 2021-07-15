Leeds United man set to depart Elland Road on loan with EFL side in advanced talks

Bournemouth are close to striking a deal for highly-rated Leeds left-back Leif Davis, according to Football Insider.

The young defender has been given permission to find a temporary home ahead of this upcoming season and The Cherries are in advanced talks to make that destination Bournemouth.

The report states that Davis is one of Scott Parker’s top priorities this summer, as there is a clear message that a left-back is required on the south coast.

Davis, who joined the Premier League outfit in 2018, has made 14 appearances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side and is believed to have a big future ahead of him in Yorkshire.

The 21-year-old can be described as a more attack-minded full-back, who is tailored to the modern game, however, since joining The Whites he has become a more versatile option, and has the ability to operate as a centre-back.

The verdict

Lloyd Kelly was predominantly first-choice left-back last year, but he is a player who is much better equipped for a centre-back role. The other option The Cherries have in that position is Diego Rico, who saw his game time decrease last time out, and perhaps performed better when playing as the left-sided player of a back three.

Like any loan move, Leeds will be assessing whether Davis will get enough game time, and by Parker’s prioritisation of a left-back, that seems quite likely.

Davis’ versatility could also prove invaluable. Bournemouth were a team who suffered hugely with injuries last season, and the fact that he is also a dependable centre-back could bolster his chances of seeing enough minutes on the pitch.

Davis also provides a more attacking option than Kelly and Rico – something that Bournemouth with their aspirations of returning to the top-flight.

