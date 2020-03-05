Leeds United man receives further backing for extended Elland Road stay

Former Leeds United defender Alex Bruce admits that he would not be surprised to see Gaetano Berardi offered new terms before the conclusion of the 2019/20 season.

The Swiss international defender will be out on contract in the summer with earlier reports claiming that Leeds had stalled discussions with Berardi over a new contract at Elland Road.

Berardi is one of the longest serving players in the Leeds United dressing room having arrived from Italy in 2014, he has gone on to make 135 appearances for the Whites since his debut against Accrington Stanley in the League Cup.

Talking to Football Insider, Bruce said that a new deal for Berardi should be at the top of the club’s to-do list: “Obviously only the people at the club can tell you how much importance he has off the field.

“Sometimes I don’t think there’s anything wrong with giving players contracts, when they get a little bit older, just to have in the dressing room, play a bit-part but be that model professional, that experienced player who can help the younger players.

“These kind of characters are vital to any dressing room and team, no matter what level you play at, these players are vital in the dressing room. If they do give him one, it wouldn’t surprise me, that’s for sure.”

Berardi has been in and out of the team in recent weeks with Ben White and Liam Cooper established as Marcelo Bielsa’s go-to centre-back pairing. But perhaps what Leeds value more is his off the field qualities which allows Berardi to be a huge influence on the younger players at the club.

With Berardi now free to discuss his future with other clubs, it will be interesting to see if Leeds tie him down to a new contract.

The Verdict

Berardi may not be one of the names on the teamsheet every week, but players with his experience and knowledge of the game are worth their weight in gold to a young and inexperienced side. He will showcase the dedication and skill required to be a model professional which will give the younger players an idea of how to best look after themselves. Berardi has been a mainstay in the Leeds team since his arrival, which the club should not forget, whilst he has shown 100% commitment to the Leeds United cause on several occasions.

Alex Bruce has been on both sides of the coin and therefore he understands how a player can effect a dressing room despite getting very few minutes on the pitch. During his younger years he will have learnt from the senior pros about how to train and how to get the best that your body can offer with him passing that down to other youngsters when he was a senior player with Hull.