Leeds United man opens up on working under Marcelo Bielsa

Kiko Casilla has given an insight into what Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is like as he admitted the Argentinian is a perfectionist.

The former Chile chief is renowned for his particular coaching methods that place huge demands on the players to produce the high-intensity, attacking football that he wants.

And, it’s certainly worked at Elland Road. The Whites won the Championship title last season and have will end their 16-year stay outside the top-flight as a result.

Whilst there are many at the club who deserve credit, it ultimately comes down to Bielsa who has transformed Leeds since taking over, with Casilla telling The Sun what it’s like to play for the boss – and he admitted it can be very tough!

“He wants to leave a legacy beyond just winning or losing. People may call him El Loco but you’re working with a perfectionist, not a madman. His methods are very demanding — and he is so tough there are days when you would kill him. Everyone at Leeds has improved a lot with him.”

The verdict

Everyone knows what Bielsa is like but it’s always interesting to get the perspective of a current player and it’s clear that Bielsa is demanding from Casilla’s comments.

However, as he says, it’s improved players and brought results so they will all be on board with what he says ahead of the new season.

Bielsa’s reputation in the game will surely help attract players in the coming weeks as the side needs to be strengthened.

