Marseille are interested in signing Leeds United’s Junior Firpo during the summer transfer window.

Will Junior Firpo leave Leeds?

Relegation from the Premier League means that the Whites will have to sell players, as they deal with the financial implications of life back in the second tier. And, Firpo, who joined from Barcelona, is likely to be a high earner at Elland Road.

It has already been suggested that the former Real Betis man will be on the move, with clubs in Spain linked with the defender.

However, he could also have a proposal from Marseille, as media outlet La Gazette du Fennec has revealed that the French giants are keeping tabs on Firpo.

They add that nothing is imminent right now, but with Nuno Taveres returning to Arsenal after his loan spell with the Ligue 1 outfit, they are going to be in the market for a left-back.

But, it’s stated that the next head coach will have the final say on whether to pursue a move for Firpo, with ex-Valencia chief Marcelino in line to take over, although that hasn’t been announced just yet.

If Firpo does move on, it will end a tough two years for the 26-year-old at Elland Road, where he made 43 appearances and struggled to convince in a Leeds shirt.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

Of course, the Yorkshire side don’t have a head coach themselves at the moment, so you would normally think that they should wait until someone comes in before sanctioning a sale. However, the reality is that it doesn’t matter who is in charge, it seems inevitable that Firpo will leave.

From a financial perspective, it makes sense to cash in and get his wages off the books, whilst you can’t imagine that he wants to stick around in the Championship given he has played for Real Betis and Barcelona in the past.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, but, as outlined above, a Firpo exit would seem to suit all parties, and it would give Leeds some much-needed funds without selling someone who is integral to the team. Either way, they are sure to be in the market for a left-back in the coming weeks, but the first priority is bringing in a new boss.