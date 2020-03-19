Leeds United man namechecks Adryan as he takes part in another social media initiative

With English football in suspension due to the latest global developments, players and fans are finding ways to keep themselves entertained without the beautiful game.

On Thursday the FA announced that it was extending the initial postponement of football matches from 3rd April until the 30th April whilst the country deals with the ongoing health concerns.

So far we have seen the stay at home challenge, where players and managers film themselves doing kick-ups with a toilet roll and recording their scores, before nominated friends or fellow professionals follow suit.

It now appears a new craze is sweeping professional footballers as they challenge each other to post a video of one of their long-range goals, whether that be for club or country.

On Wednesday evening, current Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips received a nomination from former teammate Dominic Poleon and duly posted to his Instagram story his stunning effort against Sheffield United back in October 2017.

Along with his video, the 24-year-old nominated former Leeds United teammates Lewis Walters, Tyler Denton, Kemar Roofe and, surprisingly, Adryan.

Some Leeds fans may have been forgiven if they had forgotten all about the 25-year-old, despite turning out 13 times for the Whites over the course of the 2014-2015 season.

The Brazilian attacker arrived on loan at Elland Road amidst much excitement but never really lived up to expectation in West Yorkshire making his final appearance for Leeds in February 2015.

Despite not playing with Phillips for over five years it appears that the 25-year-old is still remembered by the Yorkshire Pirlo given this nomination.

Adryan is currently turning out for Brazilian side Avai on loan from Swiss side Sion.

The Verdict

Phillips’ nominations of Walters, Denton, and Roofe will have come as no surprise to Leeds fans as the 24-year-old has played a lot of games at various levels with each of the ex-Leeds men.

However, Adryan’s nomination may have come as a shock to some Leeds fans who may have forgotten all about the 25-year-old after his disappointing spell at Elland Road.

This nomination may suggest that Phillips is still in contact with the Brazilian as he was at the club the same time Phillips broke into United’s first team or that he is just trying to reach out to him.

Either way, Leeds fans would have been reminded about this bizarre chapter in their recent history.