Leeds United man linked with January departure

Blackpool have reportedly registered their interest in Leeds United defender Lewie Coyle on a permanent transfer in the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old is currently on loan at Blackpool’s neighbours Fleetwood Town where he is in his third successive loan spell with the club.

Football Insider reported on Tuesday that Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has given the move the ‘green light’ with the 24-year-old’s contract with Leeds set to expire at the end of the season.

Coyle has made over 100 appearances over his three loan spells with the Cod Army but his loan is due to expire at the end of December, opening the door to a potential permanent move away from United.

The report also suggested that Simon Grayson’s men are looking for a proven League One defender and have made Coyle their main target in that pursuit.

Coyle is a Leeds United academy graduate and has turned out 23 times for the Whites, but it appears that the full back is not in Marcelo Bielsa’s plans for the second-half of this year’s campaign.

The defender has played in every one of Fleetwood’s league games so far this term, but a permanent offer from Blackpool could see the 24-year-old cross enemy lines.

Blackpool currently sit seventh in the League One table and are only outside the play-offs on goal difference and this signing would go a long way in helping sure up Simon Grayson’s defence.

The Verdict

After years of being in a downward spiral it finally appears Blackpool are heading in the right direction and securing Coyle’s services would help prove that Blackpool are moving forward.

Although Coyle has only ever been on loan at Fleetwood, the move would no doubt be one Coyle would have to properly think about given their rivalry with Blackpool.

For Leeds, this transfer would make sense as they would be able to command a little fee for the defender rather than see him leave for free at the end of the season.