Leeds United man finalises Championship move ahead of 21/22 season

Leeds United’s Leif Davis has joined Bournemouth on an initial season-long loan, with the Cherries having the option to make it a permanent switch.

The 21-year-old has been highly-rated at Elland Road over the years but he has understandably found it tough to break into Marcelo Bielsa’s team, with the Whites securing a top-half finish in the Premier League last time out.

Therefore, a move away was on the cards this summer, and the Championship side announced Davis’ arrival on their official site this afternoon.

Interestingly, whilst it’s a season-long loan, the south coast side confirmed that clauses could be triggered to keep Davis at the club for the long-term.

Bringing in a left-back would have been a priority for Scott Parker with Diego Rico leaving for Real Sociedad and the Cherries have wasted little time in securing a replacement for the Spaniard.

This will be a great opportunity for Davis to get regular football as he featured in just two Premier League games for Leeds last season, with most of his minutes coming for the development side.

The verdict

This seems like a smart move for all parties. Firstly, Leeds have just brought in Junior Firpo, so the reality is that he will make the left-back spot his own for the foreseeable future.

So, Davis needed to move and Bournemouth is a great switch for him. His attacking instincts should help the team and he should get a consistent run in the team to show what he can do.

The fact there is an option to make this permanent is also positive for the Cherries and it’s now down to Davis to show what he can do.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.