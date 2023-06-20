Sevilla are expected to complete the signing of Rodrigo from Leeds United on a free transfer.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

After suffering relegation from the Premier League, the Whites were always going to need to balance the books, and a host of players have been linked with an exit in recent weeks.

That includes Rodrigo, who was one of few to emerge with any credit after what was a hugely disappointing previous campaign for the Yorkshire side. Despite their struggles, the Spanish international scored 13 goals in the top-flight.

Therefore, a transfer always seemed on the cards, and Spanish media outlet El Partidazo de COPE have revealed that the 32-year-old is poised to join Sevilla.

That will see Rodrigo link up with former Leeds United director of football Victor Orta, who was named in a similar role at the La Liga side following Monchi’s exit to Aston Villa.

The update states that Rodrigo will actually move on a free transfer back to Spain, with Sevilla committed to taking up his salary, which stands at around €3.5m a year.

Will Rodrigo be a big miss at Leeds?

There’s no denying that Rodrigo will be missed at Elland Road, because he scored some big goals for the side over the years, and he was very productive last season, even though the rest of his teammates struggled. However, most connected to the club would have resigned themselves to losing the attacker this summer, as he would not be wanting to stick around in the Championship.

It’s perhaps surprising that Leeds haven’t managed to get a fee for the ex-Valencia man, but with Rodrigo entering the final year of his contract, and with his age, he wasn’t likely to command a significant sum. So, it seems the priority was getting his wages off the books, which will no doubt help.

This update suggests a deal is very close, and in truth it would benefit Leeds to get it done swiftly. They have a lot of business to do in the coming weeks, and letting players go will free up space and funds to bring others in, with one or two forward players sure to be on their radar.