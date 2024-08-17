Highlights Poveda's time at Leeds was disappointing despite high expectations from his experience with top clubs.

Ian Poveda's four-and-half year association with Leeds United came to an end earlier this summer and Whites supporters will feel like they never saw the best of the Colombian international.

Marcelo Bielsa brought Poveda to the club from Manchester City in January 2020 with Leeds chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League, and whilst they did achieve their goal, the youngster struggled to make a breakthrough at Elland Road.

The attacker was highly rated before joining the Whites thanks to time with Manchester City, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Arsenal as a youngster, but he was released at the end of the 2023/24 season with little fanfare after spending the second half of the campaign on loan with Sheffield Wednesday.

Ian Poveda's time at Leeds United didn't work out

The London-born attacker signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Elland Road in January 2020. There was no initial fee for Leeds to pay, however, City inserted a 30% sell-on clause and the Whites had to notify them of any offers received for Poveda so that they had the chance to match it, according to the Manchester Evening News.

However, given the fact that Leeds were battling for the Championship title, the winger struggled to break into Bielsa's squad and he made just four substitute appearances, all from the bench, in the second half of that season.

Despite the fact that Leeds were promoted and playing in the Premier League, the 2020/21 season proved his most fruitful at Elland Road and he made 14 appearances in the top-flight, showing that he was a player full of potential and looked set to enjoy a successful career with the Whites.

He spent the 2021/22 season on loan with Blackburn Rovers, which was meant to get him some much-needed senior football but his time at Ewood Park was ravaged by injuries and he played just ten games.

Following a difficult 2021/22 campaign, Poveda spent the following season with Blackpool – again struggling to contribute significantly as part of a Tangerines side that were relegated and his Leeds career was slowly slipping away in front of him.

The Colombian briefly returned to the fold during the first half of the 2023/24 season following Leeds' relegation to the Championship but he played just seven league games, starting once, before being loaned to Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday in January 2024.

Ian Poveda's time at Leeds United - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2019/20 4 0 1 2020/21 16 0 0 2021/22 0 0 0 2022/23 0 0 0 2023/24 10 0 0

The loan spell at Hillsborough meant that Poveda's career at Elland Road was all but over, and after spending four-and-a-half years as a contracted Leeds player, he was released this summer.

He managed just 30 first-team appearances for the Whites in all and it's clear that it was the move made during Bielsa's tenure just didn't work out.

Ian Poveda will be looking to prove a point at Sunderland

Following his release from Leeds, Poveda joined their Championship rivals Sunderland on a free transfer and will be looking to show what he can do at this level.

His impressive form at Wednesday put him in the shop window and Regis Le Bris' side pounced to sign the Colombian international.

At 24, there is still plenty of time for Poveda to show what he's capable of, and if he can stay fit at the Stadium of Light, there's absolutely no reason why he can't enjoy a successful season.

After four-and-a-half years at Leeds, the Colombian needed a permanent fresh start elsewhere and he'll be looking to show exactly why Bielsa signed him as a 19-year-old.

The Black Cats welcome Leeds to the Stadium of Light at the beginning of October and Poveda will have a point to prove to his former side after a lack of playing time over the past couple of seasons.

Whilst his time at Elland Road may not have gone as planned, it could be a different story at Sunderland. The 24-year-old will be looking to put the past behind him and make a name for himself this season.