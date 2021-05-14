Leeds United man attracting EFL attention ahead of summer transfer window

Cheltenham Town are looking to sign highly-rated Leeds United midfielder Alfie McCalmont, who is expected to leave on loan this summer.

The 21-year-old has understandably found first-team opportunities hard to come by at Elland Road following the Whites promotion to the Premier League.

Therefore, he has had to go out on loan this season for minutes, with Oldham signing the Northern Ireland youth international for the campaign that has just finished. And, McCalmont impressed, scoring eight goals for the Latics and registering four assists.

Such form has caught the eye, with Football Insider revealing that newly-promoted Cheltenham are hoping to strike a deal with the Yorkshire outfit.

Again, any move would be a temporary one, but the report claims that Marcelo Bielsa will sanction another loan switch for the youngster, and the chance to play at a higher level with Michael Duff’s side will surely appeal.

However, the update states that there is more EFL interest in McCalmont, although it’s the Robins who are in the driving seat right now, with a decision set to be made in the coming weeks.

The verdict

McCalmont has had a really productive year with Oldham and his performances, and goal return, shows that he is capable of playing at a higher level.

So, the challenge for Leeds is to find him a club in League One that will also give him the minutes that he needs, and Cheltenham would appear to be a good fit for him in that sense.

Ultimately, it will be down to Bielsa, the player and key figures at Elland Road to plot McCalmont’s next move and we should know soon where he will be playing, but Cheltenham will have a good chance of doing a deal and it would be a coup for them if they could pull it off.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.