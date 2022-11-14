Leeds United man attracting Championship interest ahead of January transfer window

Leeds United’s Adam Forshaw is interesting several Championship clubs ahead of the January transfer window and it’s believed a move could be sanctioned.

The 31-year-old has had terrible luck with injuries during his career but he was a favourite under Marcelo Bielsa when he was fit.

Whilst fitness problems have continued to hinder Forshaw, he doesn’t appear to be as important under Jesse Marsch and Football Insider have claimed that Leeds are ready to let the player leave in the New Year.

They state that there are ‘multiple’ clubs in the second tier want to sign Forshaw, including one that is pushing for promotion.

The midfielder is set to be a free agent at the end of the season, although Leeds do have the option to extend Forshaw’s deal by another 12 months, but it seems unlikely they will do that, meaning he should be available for a modest fee in January.

Whoever does sign Forshaw will be getting an experienced performer at that level, as he has featured for Wigan, Middlesbrough and the Yorkshire side over the years.

The verdict

It would seem as though a move away in January seems inevitable because even when he is available, Forshaw is going to find it difficult to get in Marsch’s XI.

You could argue that Leeds should still keep the player until the end of the season considering they’re in a relegation fight but it’s an area of the pitch they may improve in January.

So, a move could suit all parties and you can understand why there is interest in Forshaw as he is a good Championship player when he’s fit.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.